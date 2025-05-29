PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] / Vancouver (British Columbia) [Canada], May 29: Mapmygenome, an AI-driven leader in genomics and personalized health, announced the strategic acquisition of Microbiome Insights, a global leader in microbial sequencing. The acquisition includes Microbiome Insights' CAP-accredited Canadian laboratory and rich intellectual property, boosting Mapmygenome's scientific prowess and enabling its global expansion.

Having supported over 600 global clients with 1,000+ cutting-edge microbiome studies, Microbiome Insights is a leading partner for academic, clinical, and industry researchers. Its founders, Dr. Brett Finlay, Dr. William Mohn, and Malcolm Kendall, are recognized global experts.

Microbiome Insights will maintain its role as a premier CRO, empowering global research. Simultaneously, Mapmygenome will introduce its integrated genomics and microbiome testing services to North America, making holistic, data-driven health solutions more accessible.

"The human microbiome is pivotal to health, and this acquisition positions us as a leader in this area. We gain exceptional expertise in metagenomics, transcriptomics, and targeted metabolomics to serve academic, biotech, and clinical sectors," declared Anu Acharya, Founder and CEO of Mapmygenome. "This accelerates our North American footprint aligning with our strategic vision of growth through targeted acquisitions leading up to our listing on the Indian market later this year"

"Joining forces with Mapmygenome, provides the resources and capabilities to offer higher quality services to our clients and accelerate growth. The combination of their expertise in AI-driven genomics solutions and our deep microbiome expertise will result in a new standard of cutting-edge services for clients worldwide," said Malcolm Kendall, CEO of Microbiome Insights.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Mapmygenome:

Founded a decade ago, we are a leading genomics company driven by pioneering research and a vision for preventive healthcare. We harness AI-driven genomic and microbiome testing to deliver personalized health solutions, with offerings like at-home DNA tests for proactive health and longevity. For healthcare providers, our diagnostic genomic tests are conducted in a CAP-accredited lab, ensuring high accuracy, complemented by genetic counseling.

About Microbiome Insights:

We are a global leader providing end-to-end microbiome sequencing and comprehensive bioinformatic analysis. Collaborating with pharma, biotech, nutrition, cosmetic, and agriculture clients, alongside leading academic and government institutions, we've supported over 1,000 studies, from basic research to clinical trials, and biomarker discovery to machine-learning based modeling.

