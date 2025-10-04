Marks & Spencer Unveils Autumn '25 Collection at BTFW with the gorgeous OTT Ba***ds of Bollywood fame star Sahher Bambba

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: Marks & Spencer (M&S), the iconic British retailer, unveiled its much-anticipated Autumn '25 Collection at Bombay Times Fashion Week, presenting a showcase that celebrates modern elegance, versatile dressing, and timeless styles.

Taking centre stage was the gorgeous OTT Ba***ds of Bollywood fame star Sahher Bambba, who lit up the runway in one of the season's standout looks, embodying the effortless sophistication and fashion-forward spirit M&S is known for. She wore the Gold Jacquard V-Neck Mini Shift Dress.

Speaking about the showcase, Sahher Bambba shared, "Marks & Spencer has always been one of my favorite brands, and it was such a delight to walk the ramp for their Autumn '25 Collection. I love how it blends style, comfort and versatility, making it perfect for every occasion."

About the Autumn & Festive Collection by M&S

In Women's Wear, The Edit delivers polished tailoring with structured blazers in warm chocolate tones, fluid trousers in deep navy, and ivory separates designed to transition effortlessly from desk to dinner.

For the festive season, glamour took centre stage with jewel-toned colours, shimmering dresses, metallic skirts, and statement outerwear crafted for celebration. Rich jacquards and tweeds added depth to tailoring and outerwear, while embossed leather and fine velvet introduced subtle shine and a sense of luxury to everyday looks.

Adding a playful touch, Casuals spotlighted denim jumpsuits, dresses, and easy layering pieces that balanced comfort with style.

Menswear continued the narrative with equal polish and ease. The Smart Edit featured tailored blazers in deep navy and chocolate, paired with crisp ivory shirts to create timeless silhouettes that transition seamlessly from day to night. For the festive period, the collection introduced contemporary tailoring with a refreshing sage suit styled with a classic white tee, and a sharp black blazer paired with a green-mix shirt, both looks capturing the perfect blend of sophistication and seasonal charm.

Casual menswear offered denim staples, versatile overshirts, and colour-pop separates that brought a relaxed, modern energy to the collection.

Available in-stores and online, the Autumn '25 collection promises style, quality, and comfort in every fit. With a wide range of fits, sizes, and design. M&S continues to be the go-to destination for a timeless and elevated wardrobe, every season. www.marksandspencer.in

