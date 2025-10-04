Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: Inter Milan have the chance to go level on points with league leaders Napoli with a win when they take on Cremonese at home today. The Nerazzurri have managed 9 points from 5 games played and head into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 win over Slavia Praha and with back-to-back wins in the league as well, they are looking good. Cremonese are unbeaten in their last five matches and it includes two wins. They are currently seventh but will be happy with how things have turned out for them so far. Inter Milan versus Cremonese will be streamed on the GXR World website from 9:30 PM IST. Juventus 4–3 Inter Milan, Serie A 2025–26: 19-Year-Old Vasilije Adzic’s Stoppage Time Goal Hands La Vecchia Signora Win As Hakan Calhanoglu’s Brace Goes in Vain.

Marcus Thuram is a key player for Inter Milan and his unavailability for the team due to a thigh injury will be a setback. Ange-Yoan Bonny will partner with Lautaro Martinez in the final third for the home team. Hakan Calhanoglu has been a key figure in midfield for the team with his ability to come up with crucial goals. He, alongside Nicolo Barella and Petar Sucic, will shoulder the playmaking responsibilities.

Emil Audero, Michele Collocolo and Faris Moumbagna are the players missing out for Cremonese due to injuries. They too will feature in a 3-5-2 formation like Inter Milan with Franco Vazquez and Antonio Sanabria as the attackers. Alessio Zerbin and Giuseppe Pezzella will be the two wingbacks, with Warren Bondo looking to maintain the tempo of the game in midfield. Bizarre! Sweating AS Monaco Players Strip Down to Their Underwear on Plane After AC Malfunction Before UCL 2025-26 Clash Against Club Brugge; Team Forced to Delay Travel (Watch Video).

Inter Milan vs Cremonese Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match Inter Milan vs Cremonese, Serie A 2025-26 Date Saturday, October 4 Time 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue San Siro, Milan Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Telecast, Streaming Available

Cremonese maintain a solid defensive structure and will frustrate Inter Milan in parts. Expect the home side to clinch a win here, nevertheless.

