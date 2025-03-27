VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: May 9 is set to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship on the big screen as Maqam, starring Tom Alter, Maayur Jittsingh, Shruti Das, Kurush Deboo, J. Brandon Hill, Kunal Sharma among others, releases in cinemas. The film, which captures the art of fighting and the relentless journey of a fighter, coincides with the global excitement surrounding the return of the iconic Karate Kid franchise, making it a significant moment for martial arts enthusiasts.

With Tom Alter in his final on-screen appearance, Maqam breathes life on to the discipline and resilience that define combat sports. Through the lens of personal struggle and determination, the film takes viewers on an emotional and action-packed journey.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming release, Maayur Jittsingh said: "The energy around martial arts is palpable right now, and we are proud to contribute to this celebration through our film - Maqam. This movie is a story of strength, perseverance, and endurance. It's an honor to bring this story to life, especially with the legendary Tom Alter gracing our narrative."

Director Sachiin Shettyy added: "With the world abuzz about martial arts and its legacy, Maqam offers a heartfelt tribute to the spirit of resilience. Our film delves into the inner battles that shape a fighter's journey, making it a story that resonates far beyond the ring".

In a cinematic landscape where sports stories resonate deeply with audiences, Maqam brings a uniquely Indian perspective to the genre. The film's narrative goes beyond the physicality of combat, exploring the emotional and mental strength it takes to overcome life's toughest challenges. As fans around the world celebrate the resurgence of martial arts on screen, Maqam stands as a powerful reminder of dedication and passion that defines every fighter's journey.

