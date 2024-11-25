New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India is aiming to export about 8 lakh vehicles annually by the fiscal year 2030-31, from its current exports of around 3 lakh units.

"Four years ago, we were exporting about one lakh cars per year, which has now risen to three lakh cars annually. By the end of this decade, we are targeting exports of 7.5 to 8 lakh vehicles per year, bringing us close to the one million mark," Rahul Bharti, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, told ANI.

Maruti Suzuki India, India's leading passenger vehicle company in domestic market and exports has attained the milestone of 3 million cumulative exports. The three millionth landmark vehicle was part of a shipment of 1,053 units that sailed from Gujarat's Pipavav port yesterday comprising models like Celerio, Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Ciaz, Dzire and S-Presso.

"We did the first million in about 24 years, 8 months. We were able to do the second million in 8 years, 10 months and the third million just in 3 years and 9 months... We are increasing our exports at a very fast pace," he said.

On achieving the milestone of 3 million vehicle exports, Rahul Bharti highlighted the company's rapid growth in global markets. "Our exports are growing at an unprecedented pace. We export to about 100 countries of the world and customers from these countries are very happy choosing a Maruti car year after year. The numbers are increasing steeply."

Bharti attributed the growth to the trust of global customers in Maruti's technology, quality, safety, emission standards, and performance.

"It is an assurance of the technology, the quality, the competitiveness of the safety, the emission, and the performance of our cars across the world..It is a strong assurance of our cars' global competitiveness. This also boosts our confidence that Indian customers will continue choosing Maruti for years to come," he added.

Discussing Maruti's Electric Vehicle (EV) export plans, Bharti revealed that the company is gearing up to unveil its first electric cars at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo scheduled from January 17-22 in New Delhi.

"We have already showcased the production version of our Gujarat-made EV model in Milan, on an ice skating rink no less. This EV will be exported to several markets, including Europe, Japan, and other parts of Asia, alongside our home market in India," Bharti asserted.

Maruti Suzuki India reported its highest-ever monthly sales for the month of October at 206,434 units. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 163,130 units, sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of 10,136 units and the highest-ever monthly exports of 33,168 units.

In October, total sales, domestic plus exports combined, were 3.6 per cent higher year-on-year. So far in 2024-25 - April to October, the total sales were 1.64 per cent higher year-on-year. Coming to exports, the shipments in October and April-October were 51 per cent and 17 per cent, higher year-on-year, respectively. In the fiscal year 2023-24, the company exported over 2.8 lakh units to more than 100 countries, holding a commanding 42 per cent share in the country's passenger vehicle exports.

Today, 40% of passenger vehicles exported from India are from Maruti Suzuki making it the number 1 vehicle exporter in the country. Maruti Suzuki commenced export of vehicles from India in 1986. The first large consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in September 1987.

The company clocked the 1 millionth milestone in vehicle exports in 2012-13, followed by the next million in a little less than nine years in 2020-21. The progression from three million to three million cumulative exports was achieved in just 3 years and 9 months, making it the fastest million for Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki exported 181,444 units in the period April-October in 2024-25, marking a growth of 17.4 per cent over the same period the previous year. (ANI)

