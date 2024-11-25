Black Friday 2024 is set for November 29, 2024. Black Friday 2024 has brought new deals for PlayStation devices and games. PlayStation Black Friday deals bring new offers, which include discounts on PS5 consoles, PS VR2, games and more. PlayStation 5 consoles are now available at a discount price. The PS5 consoles, originally priced at INR 54,990, is now available for INR 47,490. Similarly, the PS5 Digital Edition Fortnite Cobalt Star bundle, featuring a PS5 digital console, DualSense controller, and game voucher, is now priced at INR 37,490, down from INR 44,990. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now available for INR 3,099, while EA SPORTS FC 25 is priced at INR 2,499 for the Black Friday sale. The New PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) is now available at a price of INR 37,999, down from INR 57,999, which is available at Sony Centre. The Sony PlayStation VR2 bundle, originally priced at INR 57,990, is now available for INR 51,999 at Amazon. Google Pixel 9 Black Friday Deals on Amazon: Check Latest Discount Offers, Price Cuts Details on Google’s Flagship Camera Phone.

PlayStation Black Friday Deals 2024

PlayStation’s Black Friday Deals include discounts on PS5 consoles, #PSVR2, DualSense controllers, Pulse Elite wireless headsets, and more. See the offers: https://t.co/wFfnujPhkG pic.twitter.com/uXPkzI2vQ9 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 24, 2024

