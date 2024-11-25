Native American Heritage Day is an annual event celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on the day after the popular Thanksgiving Day. The event falls on the fourth Friday of November every year. In 2024, Native American Heritage Day will be celebrated on Friday, November 29. This day honours the rich cultures, traditions, histories, and contributions of Native Americans to the nation's identity and heritage. Thanksgiving 2024 Rituals: From Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Breaking the Wishbone, Fun Traditions About the Holiday You Must Know.

The annual US event was established through the Native American Heritage Day Act of 2009, signed into law by then-US President Barack Obama. In 2008, Congress passed a law signed by President George W. Bush making the Friday after Thanksgiving (United States) National Native American Heritage Day. In this article, let’s know more about Native American Heritage Day 2024 date and the significance of the annual event.

Native American Heritage Day 2024 Date

Native American Heritage Day 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, November 29.

Native American Heritage Day Significance

Native American Heritage Day is an important day for the natives of America as it highlights the diverse traditions, languages, and histories of Native American tribes. The day holds great cultural significance and encourages people to learn about the contributions of Native Americans to art, science, governance and other fields. Thanksgiving 2024 Date in the United States: When Is Thanksgiving Day? History, Traditions, Significance, Thanksgiving Parade and Other Details Explained.

The annual event in the US serves as an excellent opportunity to study the history, literature, and contemporary issues faced by the Native American tribes and celebrate their resilience and achievements. On this day, Americans celebrate the remarkable diversity of their culture while remembering and honouring the veterans who have sacrificed so much to defend the Nation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2024 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).