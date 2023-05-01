New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The total domestic sales of Maruti Suzuki during April 2023 grew 10.50 per cent to 139,519 units from 126,261 units in the corresponding month last year. The company said the shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles in April this year went up 12.56 per cent to 137,320 units from 121,995 units in April 2022.

According to a statement shared with stock exchanges on Monday, the largest automobile company in the country said its total export sales declined by 1442 units to 16,971 units in April 2023 from 18,413 units in April last year.

Maruti said sales of its mini cars, Alto and S-Presso went down to 14,110 units in April 2023 from 17,137 units in last year. Its compact cars, namely Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift,Tour S and Wagon R surged to 74,935 units from 59,184 units in April last year.

Its sales of mid-size car -- Ciaz -- reached 1,017 units in April 2023 from 579 units in the year-ago period.

The company also said sales of its utility vehicles -- Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, S-Cross, XL6 and Grand Vitara -- rose to 36,754 units from 33,941 units in the year-ago period.

Maruti Suzuki last week posted a jump of 42.34 per cent in its net profit to Rs 2,670 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 (Q4 FY23), against Rs 1,875 crore in the year-ago period.

During the March quarter of FY23, revenue from operations rose 20.82 per cent to Rs 30,823 crore, against Rs 25,513 crore in the corresponding period the previous year, according to a statement shared with stock exchanges.

Total expenditure for the reviewed quarter was Rs 29,546.9 crore, against Rs 25,024.2 crore in the same quarter last year, which is a surge of 18 per cent. (ANI)

