Met Gala, ‘fashion’s biggest night’, is regarded as the world’s most prestigious fashion event. The event is held annually on the first Monday of May. The event which is also called the Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit, marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit. Every year one will get to see a different theme and the attendees would be seen walking down the red carpet following that tone. Well, Met Gala 2023 will also see numerous celebrities adhering to this year’s theme and winning hearts with their exceptional looks. Met Gala 2023: Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Anna Wintour, Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel To Co-Chair the Annual Event.

Met Gala is one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year. However, in 2021, the event took place in September instead of May owing to COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of the glamorous affair, here’s looking at some of the key details of Met Gala 2023.

Met Gala 2023 Date

The event is taking place on May 1 in the New York City. The event is happening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute.

Meta Gala 2023 Theme

The theme of this year’s Met Gala is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’. The dress code is ‘in honour of Karl’. Over 150 pieces will be seen on display in the exhibition, including the legend’s sketches too.

Iconic Style Moments

Revisit the #MetGala red carpet’s most iconic style moments—and the ensembles you may have missed: https://t.co/pnDYOU5pF4 pic.twitter.com/T5pG8rYa0g — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 1, 2023

Meta Gala 2023 Guest List

The guest list of Met Gala is kept under wraps until the evening of the mega event. But some of the celebs did drop hints about them attending the event. As per reports, Priyanka Chopra, Elle Fanning, Rita Ora, Alia Bhatt, Rihanna among others would be seen in attendance this year. However, one of the most loved attendee, Blake Lively, would be skipping the Met Ball this year. Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2023! Actress Shares Pic From New York Ahead of Her Debut at Fashion's Biggest Night Out.

How To Watch Met Gala 2023 Online

One can watch Met Gala 2023 on Vogue.com. Yes, it would be live-streamed from 6:30 pm EST, which is 4:00 am IST. It will also be broadcasted on Vogue’s digital platforms – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

So are you excited to see what is in store for this year’s Met Gala? Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates on the biggest fashion event!

