Mumbai, May 01: A prostitute allegedly demanded 80p from one of her customers, post which she stabbed him in the penis. The sex worker has been detained and is now facing criminal charges, according to police in Malawi, an African nation.

The shocking incident, according to a recent report, took place in the Monkey Bay, Mangochi division of the nation, while the sex worker is named Patricia Wyson. Chennai Horror: Sex Worker Murders Ex-Lover in Pudukottai, Chops Body Into Pieces and Buries It in Sands; Arrested.

She was accused of using a knife to stab the penis of one of her clients. The incident took place at Chembe Village near Tradition Authority Nankumba in Cape Maclear on Friday night (April 28), according to a representative for the Monkey Bay police station.

According to police, the 29-year-old suspect met the male, and the two agreed to have sex for cash. The two went to the customer's home after agreeing on a price of merely 1,000 Kwachas, or about 80p.

Though, when arguments broke out there shortly after the act, the suspect used a sharp knife to seriously cut the victim's manhood, as per the police.

The man was rushed to Cape Maclear Health Centre and afterwards sent for treatment and evaluation to Monkey Bay Community Hospital. The prostitute was later detained, and is reportedly set to answer to several counts, including attempting to cause severe harm. Thailand: Male Prostitute Robs Sex Worker, Kills Her Puppy and Threatens Murder if ‘She Ends Relationship’.

Previously, the ‘pimps’ of a prostitute in Birmingham reportedly beat up and killed one of her customers after she claimed to have been sexually attacked. The males, according to testimony presented before Birmingham Crown Court, attacked Ali Salih Abdalaah, 26, in front of his Ladywood flat.

