Master Book for NEET Exam 2022 - MTG Objective NCERT at Your Fingertips new edition released

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/Mediawire): The wait is finally over! The most unprecedented, latest, revised, 10th-anniversary edition of Objective NCERT at Your Fingertips is released now!

The fingertips series bestows its tribute to millions of readers who fondly trusted the book and appreciated it to reach a level of excellence!

The main aim of curation of Objective NCERT at Your Fingertips.

Any exam is conducted to check the examinee's understanding of concepts and whether they are ready to proceed to the higher level of studies. The questions in the exams like NEET/ JEE and CBSE Boards are from the core of NCERT.

Even after being a crucial part of the exams, learners often skip NCERT due to its complex language.

MTG's Objective NCERT at Your Fingertips was curated to ensure that no student fails an exam because of a poor grip of NCERT. The book is most popularly known for its unique qualification of providing knowledge from each line of NCERT textbooks.

Unique features of Objective NCERT at Your Fingertips.

Objective NCERT at Your Fingertips helps in familiarizing with each concept of NCERT textbooks in the form of objective questions.

Following are the unique features on which the books of Objective NCERT at your Fingertips are based-

The Fingertips series covers the important notes of NCERT Textbooks very concisely, which help attain a quick overview of the chapters.

The figurative details are very well explained through tabulated content, flow charts, and diagrams (on HD pages).

Class-11th& 12thcomplete NCERT syllabi are covered in a single book. Thus, the syllabus for Competitive entrances and the higher secondary classes can be navigated in the same book. Thus, student can start reaping the benefits of this book from class XI.

The book provides various exercising tools such as MCQ Corner, Exam archives, Assertion & Reason corner, thinking corner (HOTS). These tools help in enhancing analytical and problem-solving ability. Solving various questions also helps in improving critical thinking skills.

It has 6 Practice papers equally divided among class-11th & 12th syllabus and a model test paper for NEET/ JEE or both according to the latest exam patterns.

Reasons why Fingertips series is the most recommended book for covering NCERT Textbooks?

The Fingertips series has been updated yearly. Thus, it has been the best book for practice and coverage of NCERT textbooks. Millions of aspirants have incorporated their faith in practising questions from the book and successfully achieved their goals!

Objective NCERT at Your Fingertips has claimed a progressive similarity of questions asked in competitive exams like NEET and JEE.

Fingertips series covers the NCERT textbooks from all the crucial virtues, from reading to practising and self-assessment. Thus, it becomes the most recommended NCERT introductory book!

"Very good book for question practice. Covers almost every line of NCERT.

Best part of the book is you don't need to roam around with many books. NCERT exemplar is included, PYQs included, Questions are arranged similar to NCERT topic wiseand before every chapter a theory is given point wise in very easy and understandable language which covers almost every line of NCERT", says one of the millions of buyers of Fingertips series.

What is new in the 10th Anniversary edition of Objective NCERT at your Fingertips?

For the past ten years, Objective NCERT at Your Fingertips has successively been on the most recommended list by the expert educationists and elite aspirants of NEET and JEE exams. The acceptance of this book is evident from the numerous quality reviews available on the world wide web by teachers, tutors and meritorious students.

The latest revised, 10th-anniversary edition of Objective NCERT at Your Fingertips has been a celebration topic for the curators and readers! On the occasion of this celebratory release, the book is accompanied by complimentary gifts worth rupees 600/-. The gift supplements include-

1. 3-month subscription to the e-magazine

2. Educational poster with each book

3. Fingertips++ Achievers package.

Final words.

Fingertips series is set to rank#1 on all the leading marketplaces such as AMAZON and FLIPKART, with its updated Model Test Papers, based on the latest exam trends. The updated content, revised exam tools, and the book's creation in an exam-oriented manner will provide an extra edge to your preparation.

The book in combination with MTG NEET Guide, & 34-years NEET Chapter wise Topic wise solutions is an unbeatable combination to score desired ranks in NEET-2022.

Based on the student's demands, MTG has extended the Fingertips series for the secondary classes with an aim to provide the students a stronger grip on NCERT textbooks. The books of Fingertips series are also available for classes 6th -10th.

To enhance your understanding of NCERT textbooks, one must completely trust NCERT at Your Fingertips. All the Best!

