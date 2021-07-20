Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI/PNN): Neha Malik features alongside Nikhil Dagar in the music video of Master Saleem's new track "Saath".

The song, slated to release on July 20, has music by T-Series and lyrics by Kiranjeet and Choreographed by Ranju Varghese while the video is directed by Anand Kumar.

The soulful song tries to weave the essence of monsoon in its visuals. Shot in the aesthetic Himachal Pradesh's Kasol, the mesmerizing and heartwarming song will create an environment that promises one to transport to another world with your loved one.

Nikhil, who is foraying it into showbiz, has stunned all with his blistering act. The flawless execution of scenes and his chemistry with Neha Malik are sure to set the hearts racing.

"This song has many emotions and for me, it is like a dream, the moment I heard the song, I couldn't keep myself from being a part of it," said Nikhil.

While Nikhil awaits the release, he parallelly keeps himself busy with other projects. At present, he has been signed for another two music videos and has also bagged an ad with a prominent shoe brand for which he is currently shooting in the capital.

This single is supposed to showcase Nikhil's creative calibre.

