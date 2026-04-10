NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], April 10: Renowned international artists, filmmakers, industry leaders, producers, directors, screenwriters, cinematographers, editors, animation and VFX specialists, gaming professionals, film critics, academicians and budding filmmakers (students) converged on a single platform at Chandigarh University on the opening day of the two-day Chandigarh University International Film Festival 2026 (CUIFF'26) that commenced with spectacular performances on Thursday.

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This year's edition of the Chandigarh University International Film Festival 2026 (CUIFF'26) will showcase over 383 films including 11 international entries, creating a vibrant space for cultural exchange and global collaboration while celebrating storytelling and creativity and bridging the gap between academia and the film industry. The film festival will showcase diverse cinematic forms and emerging trends, including animation, VFX, and AI-driven filmmaking, offering students and aspiring creators valuable exposure to evolving industry practices.

Organized by Chandigarh University's University Institute of Films and Visual Arts (UIFVA), the festival has attracted participation from leading institutions and film schools from across the world including Spain, United Kingdom, Australia and India among other nations.

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While Subrata Roy, Founder & Managing Director, Hi-Tech Animation Studio was the chief guest, Veerendra K Patil, Founder & Creative Director, Zebu Animation and Shyam Deshpande, Art Director at Krafton India were the guest of honours. Prof (Dr) Raviraja N Sitharam, Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University and Prof (Dr) VR Raghuveer, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academics) CU along with other dignitaries from film, animation and gaming fraternity also marked their presence on the opening day of the international film festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Subrata Roy, Founder & Managing Director, Hi-Tech Animation Studio said, "AI integration is rapidly increasing everywhere. These are things that we may not find in our regular syllabus, so we must learn them ourselves and go beyond conventional. Any art that does not generate economic value is difficult to sustain in the long run. Therefore, before creating any content, one must think about how it can become a source of income. Do not make the mistake of creating content only for passion. We must understand what sellable content is. Technology is continuously advancing, either technology will make you its servant or you will make technology your servant. If technology makes you its servant, then we will become its slaves. But if you make AI your servant, then it will work for us and for you."

Veerendra K Patil, Founder & Creative Director, Zebu Animation said, "When digital first came in many people said it would not have emotion and today we hear the same arguments about Artificial Intelligence. But we are now at the next step of evolution. You are the generation that will build careers with AI as part of your creative tools. Do not resist it, because learning is learning and knowledge should never be rejected no matter in which form it is coming."

"Understanding how to play a game does not make you a good game developer or designer. Similarly, being a consumer of stories is not the same as being a storyteller. You must consciously evolve from story listeners to storytellers. Craft improves with time and practice but without a strong foundation in fundamentals whether it is animation, lighting or design you will only grow older not better. And if you don't understand the fundamentals, it becomes difficult even to communicate effectively with machines or AI. Ask questions there are no stupid questions only missed opportunities to learn. Platforms like film festivals are essential because they create spaces where beginners and experts can interact, exchange ideas and grow together," added Patil.

He further said, "We often talk about work-life balance but the truth is there is only life balance. As artists, we chose one of the most challenging industries because we chase perfection. For me making an animation film is not work, it is a part of life. Live your life fully, because we are storytellers. If you do not have stories to live, you won't have stories to tell."

Shyam Deshpande, Art Director at Krafton India said, "Art is not created in isolation. It thrives on collaboration, feedback and diverse ideas. While personal style matters, one must also adapt to realities like audience expectations, technology and industry demands. At times even when artistic instincts resist, decisions are shaped by larger forces like business and engagement. What we create is ultimately for others and if the audience does not connect there is a gap we must bridge."

"An artist must learn when to follow the rules and when to let intuition lead. Principles like balance, texture and contrast are important, but they should never overpower the message. Sometimes, it is necessary to set rules aside to allow authenticity to emerge. Art is a continuous journey of refinement and growth comes from the willingness to learn from one's own mistakes. Every artwork teaches something new and improvement lies in observing deeply seeing the world not just as it is, but as an artist interprets it. Originality is essential and every piece of art must have a clear thought behind it. An artist should always be able to explain why something exists in their work. Without that intent art gets reduced to surface level only," added Deshpande.

Prof (Dr) Raviraja N Sitharam, Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, "At Chandigarh University, we encourage experiential learning where education goes beyond the classroom and is shaped by real-world exposure. The people you see here today are not just educators but creators whose work resonates across India and globally. Storytelling is something we have been connected to since childhood, though the way stories are told has evolved dramatically over time. From expressive gestures and emotions to today's fast-paced visuals and vibrant formats, storytelling has transformed with changing audience behavior. In an era where attention spans are as short as 20-30 seconds, conveying a message effectively requires both creativity and scientific understanding. I am proud that our Animation Department of Chandigarh University has taken this initiative to an international level that has brought together industry and academia through thoughtfully curated categories that will truly benefit students."

The festival featured a diverse lineup of films across multiple genres including short films, documentaries, 2D and 3D animation films, VFX films, showreels, AI-driven films and advertisements. This wide-ranging selection reflects the dynamic evolution of the media and entertainment industry and provides a comprehensive platform for participants to showcase their creativity and technical expertise.

The artistic creations were judged by an esteemed jury comprising Prof (Dr) Sebastian Pagueguy, Art and Animation Director at Posten Digital Arts and an academic associated with Universidad de Chile, Sachitha Kalingamudali, General Manager at Mogo Studios, a leading animation and game development studio based in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Rohit Tiwari, Bollywood actor, writer and director, known for his roles in films such as Dhobi Ghat and for his portrayal in Crime Patrol series, Syed Nadeem Akhtar, Co-Founder and Director of Digitoonz, one of India's leading animation studios and Krupasagar Sridharan, Founder and Director, who has over two decades of experience across films and immersive technology.

On the concluding day, outstanding contributions will be recognized across various categories such as Best Short Film, Best VFX Film, Best Animation, Best AI Film, Best Documentary, Showreel Excellence and Video Advertising Excellence.

Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: www.cuchd.in

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