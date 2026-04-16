PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 16: In the heart of Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), India's flagship smart city along the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), Shyam Serene emerges as a premier residential plotting project by Shyam Group. Strategically positioned near the upcoming Dholera International Airport, the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, and the ancient port of Lothal, this development offers plots ranging from 100 to 570 sq. yards with clear titles and NOCs, ensuring hassle-free ownership.

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Remarkably, Shyam Group also holds the distinction of developing Dholera's first commercial complex with RERA approval, setting a new benchmark for organized business spaces in the region. This milestone further cements the Group's leadership in shaping Dholera's urban landscape.

Dholera SIR, conceptualized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, boasts world-class infrastructure including a 6-lane expressway, advanced Sewage Treatment Plant, 24x7 power from Tata and Torrent substations, and Asia's largest solar park. By 2026, key milestones like Tata Semiconductor Plant, ReNew Power projects, and high-speed rail links are accelerating industrial growth, drawing global investors via MoUs and driving property appreciation. The area's activation zones feature wide roads, utility corridors, ICT backbone, and green amenities, positioning it as a manufacturing and logistics hub with exceptional ROI potential.

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Shyam Serene enhances livability with gated layouts, jogging tracks, children's play areas, senior citizen parks, gazebos, and gardens, all in a seismically safe zone. Located in proximity to government offices, metro rail, and trade centers, it caters to forward-thinking investors eyeing sustainable urban growth.

Hardik Shah, Director, Shyam Group-Dholera SIR, said, "Shyam Serene is more than plots--it's a stake in Dholera's booming ecosystem. With infrastructure accelerating and majors like Tata and Adani investing, our affordable, amenity-rich project guarantees strong returns and quality living in India's smartest city. And with our RERA-approved commercial complex--the first of its kind in Dholera--we offer unmatched opportunities for both residential and commercial growth."

Since 2013, Shyam Group has developed over 12.33 lakh sq. ft. in Dholera, committed to transparency and timely delivery. Ideal for NRI and domestic investors, Shyam Serene promises exponential value amid Dholera's 2026 transformation.

About Shyam Group: Shyam Group was established with a vision to develop affordable residential plots and housing schemes in Ahmedabad and Gujarat. In a short span of just 3 years, our group has developed 12.33 Lacs Sq. Ft of land at Dholera SIR and having 11.00 Lacs Sq. FT under development. The group plans to deliver 15 Lacs Sq. Ft of developed land by the year 2030. Presently, Shyam Group is developing 3 residential plotted development projects at Dholera SIR under the company Shyam Infrazone Private Limited and Dream Buildcon. The projects are located at the strategic locations at Dholera SIR, which is going to be the 1st planned smart city of India. The projects are named Dholera Global City and Smart City. Visit: http://www.shyamgroups.co.in Email: infoshyamgroups.co.in

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