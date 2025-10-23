PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: In a proud moment for Mumbai's vibrant cricketing ecosystem, Mauka was honoured with the "Catalyst for the Mumbai Cricket Community" award at the Avisa & Cricket Graph Awards Night, held at the historic Wankhede Stadium, home of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

The award celebrates Mauka's remarkable efforts in developing and uniting the city's non-professional cricket community -- a group often overlooked despite being the heartbeat of Mumbai's cricket culture.

Empowering the Unseen Side of Cricket

Mauka has built a space for those who play not for fame or trophies, but for sheer love of the game.

Through its initiatives, Mauka connects players, teams, and organisers, creating structured opportunities for thousands of enthusiasts who had once left the sport due to age, work, or life commitments.

Over the past year, Mauka has emerged as a driving force behind grassroots and amateur cricket, empowering individuals and institutions to join tournaments, showcase their talent, and stay connected to the sport they cherish.

A Platform That Brings Cricket Back to Life

What makes Mauka special is its open and inclusive model -- anyone can join via the Mauka app or its WhatsApp groups.

All a player needs to do is pay a small match fee, and the rest is taken care of by the Mauka team -- from providing cricket kits, team allocation, and ground bookings to ensuring a professional match experience.

For many, it's not just a match -- it's a chance to relive old memories, rediscover passion, and feel like a cricketer again.

Words from the Team

Speaking on the recognition, the Mauka team expressed heartfelt gratitude:

"This award belongs to every player and enthusiast who believes in the spirit of the game. Our mission has always been to give non-professional cricketers a platform to shine and feel like professionals."

Celebrating the Spirit of Mumbai Cricket

The Avisa & Cricket Graph Awards Night brought together some of the most influential figures from Mumbai's cricket ecosystem -- from grassroots organisers to leading coaches and innovators -- all under one roof to celebrate their contributions to the game.

As cricket continues to evolve at every level, Mauka's recognition as a community catalyst highlights the growing importance of community-driven sports platforms that blend passion, technology, and opportunity.

With every match organised and every player brought back onto the field, Mauka continues to prove one thing -- that in Mumbai, cricket never retires.

