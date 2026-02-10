PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 10: In Indian business families, there is often an expected path to join the legacy, expand what already exists, and keep the wheel turning. For Maulik Shah, the founder and Managing Director of Aditya Engimach, the more comfortable route was available early--joining his family's established business, valued at around ₹110 crore. But he chose otherwise.

Also Read | PF Balance: Know How To Check Pf Balance Using the UMANG App.

Today, His Factory Helps Power India's Defence, Infrastructure, Aerospace, and More.

Choosing entrepreneurship over legacy, Maulik Shah founded Aditya Engimach to manufacture forged and precision-engineered parts for India's most critical industries.

Also Read | Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026: Puerto Rican Star Opens Halftime Show With 'God Bless America,' Champions Love Over Hate.

"I had the option to step into something already built," Shah says. "But I wanted to build something of my own, something that would be defined by capability and precision, not inheritance."

In 2010, he founded Aditya Engimach in Rajkot, Gujarat, positioning it not as a generic job shop but as a precision supplier built to serve high-spec, high-accountability industry segments--where traceability, compliance, and reliability are non-negotiable.

Aditya Engimach operates in the world of forged and precision-engineered components--parts that often don't get seen by end customers but carry heavy responsibility inside machines and systems.

The company's core offerings include closed-die forging, seamless rolled ring forging, and CNC/VMC-based precision machining components. On its market-segments listing, Aditya Engimach serves a wide range of industries: defence, aerospace, railways, oil & gas, pressure equipment spares, power transmission, turbines & wind mill, gear & gearbox, bearings, automobiles, and machine tools & precision components, among others.

Shah frames the company's growth as part of a broader national shift toward building deeper manufacturing capability within India. In sectors like defence, railways, power transmission, and oil & gas, he believes "Make in India" has to mean more than assembling parts.

"It has to mean investing in precision processes, quality systems, and shopfloor capability so Indian suppliers can meet demanding specifications, reduce import dependence, and compete globally. This is the time for India to emerge as a strong global supplier, especially amid shifting US trade dynamics," he says.

By building a high-spec forging and machining operation out of Rajkot, Shah positions Aditya Engimach as part of that ecosystem--helping Indian industry source critical components domestically, strengthening supply chains, and creating skilled manufacturing jobs locally.

Aditya Engimach operates from a facility of roughly 90,000 sq. ft., with a portfolio of 1200+ custom-engineered products and 50+ global clients. The company has been expanding steadily at 15-20% year-on-year, reflecting sustained demand in precision-driven segments.

For Shah, the entrepreneurial decision wasn't only about taking a risk--it was about building something that can stand up to global expectations.

"When you operate in sectors where failure isn't an option, you don't get credit for intent," he says. "You get credit for consistency."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)