New Delhi [India], December 9: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Max Life"/ "Company") announces its association with What Women Want Season 5, hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan, as a 'Co-Powered By' Partner. The show, known for its candid and meaningful conversations, focuses this season on women's pivotal role in reshaping financial futures.

Through the dedicated segment "She is the Difference," Max Life spotlights the transformative power of financial empowerment among women, breaking stereotypes and celebrating their impact in homes, businesses, and communities. Season 5 brings together inspiring guests from diverse backgrounds, offering real, personal stories that resonate with audiences and inspire reflection.

Episodes of What Women Want Season 5 are available on Mirchi Plus's YouTube channel, featuring prominent personalities like Alia Bhatt, Neena Gupta, Shreya Ghoshal, Ranveer Brar and Saina Nehwal.

Rahul Talwar, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance, said, "At Max Life Insurance, we believe financial empowerment is not just about wealth-it's about building security, confidence, and choice. Women are leading this change, and our partnership with What Women Want Season 5 is a celebration of their role in shaping a better future. Through heartfelt conversations with inspiring individuals, we aim to connect deeply with audiences, sparking meaningful reflection and real inspiration."

What Women Want has always been a platform for authentic, wholehearted conversations. In Season 5, it continues to bring together a diverse mix of guests, sharing stories of personal triumphs, challenges, and growth. These stories go beyond entertainment, fostering deep connections with viewers and sparking inspiration. Max Life Insurance is thrilled to be part of this journey, engaging audiences with stories that empower, encourage, and redefine perspectives.

Max Life Insurance Company Limited is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per the annual audited financials for FY2023-24, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 29,529 Cr.

For more information, please visit the company website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com.

