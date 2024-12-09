New Delhi, December 9: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, introduces a new feature for its users on iOS. The update allows users to share entire sticker packs with their friends and family. The update is expected to enhance the user experience on WhatsApp. The ability to share sticker packs is expected to make the conversations fun and expressive. Users of iOS can send their favourite stickers without having to share them one by one with the WhatsApp new feature.

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to share sticker packs to everyone on iOS. If you do not see this feature yet, it is important to note that some accounts may receive it over the coming weeks. Users should regularly check for updates on WhatsApp from the App Store and the TestFlight app. If you have not received the feature after installing the latest update, you can still get it soon. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolling Out Reminder Notification Feature for Chat Messages for Android Beta Users.

The WhatsApp for iOS 24.24.83 update is available for download on the App Store. WhatsApp is making it easier for users to share sticker packs to improve the communication experience. Previously, users had to share individual stickers separately, but now users can send an entire sticker pack all at once. How To Protect Your WhatsApp Account From Hacking? Know Tips To Stay Secure.

How To Share Sticker Packs on WhatsApp for iOS

To share stickers in a chat, users have to open the sticker picker within the chat. From there, you can browse through the available sticker packs and find the one you want to share. Once you have selected a sticker pack, then you should tap on the three-dot menu next to it and choose the "Send" option. After clicking the "Send" button, the whole sticker pack will be sent as a message. The person receiving the message can download the sticker pack by clicking on the message.

