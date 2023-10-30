SRV Media

Morjim (Goa) [India], October 30: Launched in October last year, Mayfair On Sea, a luxurious 4-star deluxe beach resort nestled on the pristine white sands of Morjim, is set to redefine the vacationing experience. With a serene ambience that complements the sleepy beach town's charm, Mayfair On Sea offers the perfect getaway for those seeking leisure, relaxation, and an unforgettable stay. Whether you're embarking on a romantic honeymoon or a fun-filled trip with friends, Mayfair On Sea is the ultimate destination for your dream vacation.

The resort boasts a total of 35 elegantly designed keys, ensuring a personalised and comfortable stay for each guest. Its range of facilities includes a gourmet restaurant and bar, a lavish banquet hall, a stunning beachside lawn for special events and weddings, a state-of-the-art gym, an inviting swimming pool, and a rejuvenating wellness spa.

Key Features and Proximity to Attractions:

* Located on the charming Morjim Beach, Mayfair On Sea offers convenient proximity to this stunning coastal expanse, allowing guests to savor the vistas of the ocean and its mesmerizing sunsets.

* For beach enthusiasts, Ashwem Beach is a mere 1.2 km away, allowing guests to explore another beautiful shoreline in North Goa.

* Adventure seekers will find Mayfair On Sea ideally situated, with Anjuna Beach just 16.2 km away, Calangute Beach at 18.27 km, and Chapora Fort at 14.7 km. These renowned destinations are perfect for day trips and excursions.

* Party-goers will appreciate the resort's proximity to Tito's, the iconic nightclub situated 18 km away, where the vibrant Goan nightlife comes to life.

Bjorn DeNiese, who serves as the Managing Director of Mayfair Elixir, enthusiastically shared his anticipation regarding this distinctive inclusion in the Morjim hospitality landscape. "Mayfair On Sea, a unit of Mayfair Elixir, is not just a resort; it's an experience. Our guests will relish the tranquillity of the Morjim coastline, the impeccable service, and the myriad of facilities we offer. We have carefully curated packages for honeymooners, families, and groups, ensuring that each guest experiences the perfect Goan holiday."

From a luxurious stay to enticing culinary experiences and rejuvenating spa treatments, Mayfair On Sea offers a range of benefits and packages designed to cater to every guest's unique needs. The resort's commitment to delivering the highest standards of service ensures that guests leave with cherished memories. Mayfair On Sea invites you to experience the tranquil charm and beachside luxury of Morjim, Goa.

