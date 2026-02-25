PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: In the run-up to World Protein Day on 27th February, McDonald's India (West & South), owned and operated by Westlife Foodworld, is celebrating Protein Week, reinforcing its leadership in nutrition-led innovation. Making protein more accessible, affordable and customizable, Indian consumers can use the McDonald's app to explore these nutritious offerings and avail of protein burgers starting at just INR 69. Enhancing this convenience, consumers ordering via McDelivery can also enjoy free delivery on the Protein Plus meal range.

This week reinforces a commitment to making everyday meals more nutritionally meaningful. With reports suggesting that nearly 80% Indian diets are protein deficient (Indian Market Research Bureau), conversations around nutrition are gaining momentum across the country. Consumers are increasingly seeking convenient ways to balance their intake without giving up on the taste they love. Protein Week is McDonald's way of encouraging small, easy steps toward balancing taste and nutrition.

Recognising that many Indian diets are often carbohydrate-heavy, accessible protein solutions can play a meaningful role in everyday nutrition. The introduction of the 100% vegetarian, plant-based Protein Plus Slice is one of the first scalable protein customization innovations in the QSR industry across the world. The Protein Plus Slice was built for India, in India, in collaboration with the prestigious CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), India's apex food research institute under the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India. This partnership reflected McDonald's continued commitment to science-backed menu innovation that resonates with evolving consumer preferences. Since its launch, the Protein Plus Slice has received an enthusiastic market response, led by robust consumer demand as more customers look for easy ways to boost their protein intake.

Designed to seamlessly integrate into McDonald's burgers, the slice allows customers to add an extra boost of protein to what they already enjoy, without altering their order, their routine, or their experience.

Protein Week builds on this philosophy of mindful indulgence with the belief that flavour and nutrition can go hand in hand. McDonald's is championing the idea that small but impactful additions can help bridge nutritional needs with everyday eating habits, reinforcing the belief that feel-good moments should be easy and accessible for everyone.

Through science-led innovation, truly Indian partnerships, and scalable implementation, McDonald's India continues its journey of evolving with consumer needs, ensuring that great taste and thoughtful nutrition remain central to the brand's offering.

About Westlife

Westlife Foodworld Limited (BSE: 505533) (WFL), formerly known as Westlife Development Ltd (WDL), focuses on setting up and operating Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) in India through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL). The Company operates a chain of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India having a master franchisee relationship with McDonald's Corporation USA, through the latter's subsidiary.

About Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.

HRPL is a McDonald's franchisee with rights to own and operate McDonald's restaurants in India's West and South markets. HRPL has been a franchisee in the region since its inception in 1996. HRPL serves over 200 million customers, annually, at its 458 (as of December 31, 2025) McDonald's restaurants across 73 cities in the states of Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa along with parts of Madhya Pradesh and Union Territory of Puducherry and provides direct employment to over 10,000 employees. McDonald's operates through various formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, drive-thrus, McCafe, 24x7, McDelivery, McBreakfast and dessert kiosks. The menu features Burgers, Wraps, Hot and Cold Beverages besides a wide range of desserts. Majority of the McDonald's restaurants feature an in-house McCafe. The pillars of the McDonald's system - Quality, Service, Cleanliness and Value - are evident at each of the restaurants that HRPL operates.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2919154/McDonalds_x_Westlife_Logo.jpg

