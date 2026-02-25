Washington, February 25: U.S. President Donald Trump has made a series of striking claims regarding his role in South Asian diplomacy, asserting that his personal intervention prevented a catastrophic nuclear war between India and Pakistan. Speaking during his State of the Union address on Wednesday, the President suggested that without his mediation, the conflict would have resulted in tens of millions of casualties and the death of Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing lawmakers in Congress, Trump took direct credit for brokering a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbors following the high-stakes military tensions of Operation Sindoor. "Pakistan and India would have been in a nuclear war," Trump stated. He further estimated the potential human cost, claiming that "35 million people-and the Prime Minister of Pakistan—would have died if it were not for my involvement." Donald Trump Claims Credit for Averting India-Pakistan Conflict at Davos ‘Board of Peace’ Launch.

This marks a continuation of the President’s recent rhetoric, in which he has consistently positioned his administration as the primary peacemaker in the region. Trump maintained that the U.S. utilized economic leverage, specifically trade agreements and tariff measures, to pressure both nations into de-escalating tensions.

The context for these claims stems from the recent fallout of Operation Sindoor, a major geopolitical event that saw a significant escalation in hostilities between New Delhi and Islamabad. While the President’s remarks highlight his "America First" approach to global diplomacy, the narrative remains contested. New Delhi has notably refrained from endorsing Trump’s version of events, maintaining its long-standing position that issues with Pakistan are bilateral and do not require third-party mediation. Pakistan PM Accepts Trump's Invitation to Join Board of Peace on Gaza.

The claims come amid a period of heightened U.S. involvement in global trade and security, with the administration frequently citing the use of economic penalties as a tool for achieving foreign policy objectives. Despite the President’s assertions of a personal breakthrough, regional analysts continue to monitor the fragile peace established in the wake of the recent crisis.

