Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 1: MDIndia Health Insurance TPA, a leading name in the health insurance sector, proudly announces the establishment of its new office in Mangalore, Karnataka. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing MD India's commitment to delivering seamless claim processes and ensuring round-the-clock services for their valued customers.

The day-long inauguration ceremony held on 29th Nov 2023, which was honoured by Sameer Bhonsale, COO, MDIndia Health Insurance TPA, was graced by Pundalik Rao, Senior Divisional Manager, United India Insurance Company Ltd., Nageshwar Rao, Divisional Manager, National Insurance Company Ltd, and several other high ranking Insurance Company Officers, Seniors from Corporates, Brokers, Retail Agents and Hospital Representatives, marking a significant milestone in MDIndia's mission to extend their reach and provide customer focused health insurance solutions and excellent services across the beautiful city of Mangalore and it's surrounding areas.

The new state of the art office in Mangalore, which is highly professional, comfortable, customer friendly, fully air conditioned and digitised, manned by MDIndia's highly experienced, competent and capable staff, is poised to play a pivotal role in facilitating quick and hassle-free health insurance claims servicing, underscoring MDIndia's dedication to customer satisfaction and service excellence.

Sameer Bhonsale, Chief Operating Officer of MDIndia Health Insurance TPA, exuded great enthusiasm about MDIndia's expansion in Mangalore, stating, "Our decision to open a new office in the heart of Mangalore aligns with our vision of ensuring easy accessibility and immense convenience for our policyholders. This strategic move is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional services and streamlining the health insurance claims processes to make our 'Customer Care' philosophy amply evident. We render our offices as centers of excellence for consistently delivering an impeccable experience to our invaluable customers".

Brij Sharma, Chairman of MDIndia Health Insurance TPA, emphasized the importance of the new office in further strengthening the company's presence in Karnataka. "We are delighted to establish a permanent footprint in Mangalore, a vibrant city with a growing population. This expansion is in line with our goal of being closer to our customers, and we are confident that this new office will contribute significantly to our mission of making quality healthcare accessible to all."

MDIndia Health Insurance TPA's new office in Mangalore is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and an expert resolute team to ensure that MD India's ever expanding customer base in Mangalore receives prompt, friendly and efficient services. With this expansion, MDIndia remains at the forefront of innovation and customer-centricity in the health insurance industry.

