Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 27: Medanta - The Medicity, Gurugram, operated by Global Health Limited, has been ranked the No. 1 hospital in India in Newsweek's prestigious 'World's Best Hospitals 2026' rankings, conducted in partnership with Statista Inc. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Medanta has featured among the world's leading hospitals, reaffirming its leadership in healthcare excellence.

The 2026 rankings evaluated 2,500+ hospitals across 32 countries, including India, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The assessment was based on recommendations from thousands of medical experts, patient experience data, hospital quality metrics, and a Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) Implementation Survey -- ensuring a comprehensive and patient-centric evaluation framework.

Sharing his thoughts on the achievement, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta, said, "Being recognized as the No. 1 hospital in India is a testament to our unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and patient-centric care. At Medanta, we continuously strive to pioneer advanced therapies, adopt cutting-edge technologies, and improve outcomes while making world-class healthcare accessible to all, in line with our guiding philosophy 'Har Ek Jaan Anmol', meaning 'Every Life Is Invaluable'."

Medanta's continued recognition underscores its steadfast focus on medical innovation and digital transformation. Through strategic investments in AI, robotics, and automation, the hospital integrates advanced infrastructure with cutting-edge technologies to enhance clinical outcomes and patient experience. It remains committed to advancing research, pushing medical frontiers, and delivering high-quality, accessible healthcare to patients across India and beyond.

Link to the survey: https://rankings.newsweek.com/worlds-best-hospitals-2026

