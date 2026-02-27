Hamirpur, February 27: A shocking wedding fallout in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district has taken a dramatic turn after a viral video showed the groom’s mother slapping the bride for refusing to accept her husband on the wedding night.

The incident occurred in Rath area, where Mithilesh Kumari married Dharam Singh Kushwaha in a traditional ceremony attended by both families. All rituals were completed peacefully, and the bride was warmly welcomed at her in laws’ home. However, within hours of the wedding, she refused to begin her married life. Bareilly: Wedding Called Off After Bride Alleges Dowry Demand, Groom Blames Body-Shaming (Watch Videos).

Hamirpur Bride Slapped by Groom’s Mother in Viral Video After Refusing Suhagraat

UP के हमीरपुर में सुहागरात पर उस समय बखेड़ा हो गया जब दुल्हन मिथलेश ने दूल्हे धर्म सिंह के कमरे में जाने से इंकार कर दिया। उसने कह दिया की वह किसी और की अमानत है। जिससे मुहब्बत करती है सुहागरात भी उसी के साथ मनाएगी। बस क्या था सास को गुस्सा आया और कई चांटे रसीद किए। सास बोली :-… pic.twitter.com/I6O3daXK0f — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) February 26, 2026

दुल्हन की पिटाई..!! हमीरपुर एक दुल्हन शादी होकर ससुराल पहुंची. उसे सुहागरात में पति के कमरे में भेजा गया. दुल्हन ने सास को बताया कि वह "किसी और" से प्यार करती है. उसकी शादी जबरन कराई गयी है. उसने सुहागरात अटेन्ड करने से इंकार कर दिया. सास ने दुल्हन की जमकर पिटाई की.!! pic.twitter.com/t6l5WOPkpY — Manju (@cop_manjumeena) February 27, 2026

According to the groom, Mithilesh declined to stay with him on the first night and created a scene. She later told police she was in love with another man and claimed the marriage was arranged against her wishes. She alleged that her family had forced and beaten her before the wedding.

As tensions escalated, both families reached Rath police station. Police attempted to counsel the couple, but Mithilesh remained firm on her decision. UP Shocker: Groom in Sambhal Calls Off Wedding After Bride Blows Kisses to Guests, Her Mother Dances and Smokes Cigarettes at Marriage Ceremony (Watch Videos).

In the now viral 1 minute 12 second video, women are initially seen trying to convince the bride. Moments later, the groom’s mother is seen slapping her repeatedly. Despite being hit, Mithilesh continues to assert that she had clearly told her family not to go ahead with the marriage.

Rath police station in charge Rakesh Singh confirmed that no formal complaint has been filed. After discussions, both families mutually agreed to end the marriage within hours. The bride returned to her parental home, bringing the relationship to an abrupt and controversial end.

