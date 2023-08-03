NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 3: MeddeyGo.com, a leading e-commerce platform for medical supplies, announced an expansion of its portfolio with the addition of an advanced range of diagnostic equipment - para monitors, ECG machines, fetal monitor, automated defibrillator & computerised auto refractometer - to name a few. It has also enhanced hospital furniture category with expansion of operating room, consulting room, patient room & patient transfer solutions.

"At MeddeyGo.com, we strive to provide the best possible experience, and are thrilled to be seen as a total solutions provider by clinics & hospitals," said Pawan Arora, Co-founder and CEO of MeddeyGo.com. "Our team works very closely with our partners & customers to ensure a smooth access to exhaustive medical supplies - quickly and easily, which keeps us on our toes to keep enhancing our range of products. We are honored with the trust MeddeyGo has gained amongst healthcare professionals while we serve their practice and help build a better world together."

The company recently celebrated the milestone of serving 25,000 clinics/hospitals/customers in just over a year since its launch in January 2022.

MeddeyGo.com's success can be attributed to its focus on the customer experience. With a user-friendly interface and a vast selection of medical supplies, healthcare professionals can easily find the products they need. The company also offers fast shipping and exceptional customer service, ensuring that orders are processed quickly and accurately.

"We have been using MeddeyGo.com for our medical supplies since its launch, and are extremely satisfied with the service," said Dr Yashwant, a healthcare professional at Yashwant Critical Care Hospital, Beed, Maharashtra. "Their website is easy to use, and we always find what we need. Product delivery is fast, and their customer service is exceptional. We highly recommend MeddeyGo.com to other healthcare professionals."

Gurvinder Singh, who runs North India's most advanced rehabilitation and occupational therapy centre at Gurjot Rehabilitation Centre, Jalandhar, added, "We have used MeddeyGo.com for several months now, and found it a convenient option to buy all types of equipment at one place, we are very happy with the service."

MeddeyGo.com is committed to continuing its focus on customer service and providing the best possible experience for its customers. With its growing customer base, the company looks forward to expanding its selection of medical supplies and continuing to serve healthcare professionals, clinics, and hospitals across the country.

MeddeyGo.com is an e-commerce platform headquartered in Delhi, that provides a wide selection of medical supplies to healthcare professionals, clinics, and hospitals. The platform was launched in January 2022 and has since served over 25,000 customers.

