Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI/ATK): IWMBuzz Media Network, one of India's fastest-growing media start-ups, has raised an undisclosed amount of funds in its first round from media entrepreneur and veteran Dr Annurag Batra, promoter of successful media companies, BW Businessworld group and exchange4media group (e4m). Dr Batra has angel invested in many media tech companies and backed many other upcoming and pioneering ventures in various domains.

IWMBuzz, founded in 2017, is followed across geographies garnering around 20 million unique users over its web, social media and app platforms every month.

The business entity focusses on internet publishing (entertainment news and updates), event IPs, branded/native content and influencer marketing.

Its committed and experienced Editorial team curates cutting-edge innovative trending content 24/7 catering to the rising demand of new-age consumers on the internet. Bollywood, Lifestyle, TV, OTT, Music, Regional, K Pop admirers find their daily dose of news and infotainment on IWMBuzz.

IWMBuzz media owns and executes large scale much-talked-about IPs like Digital Awards, India Web Fest, TV Summit, India Kids Summit, India Gaming Awards among others.

Says Dr Batra on the investment, "I have known the founders Siddhartha Laik and Franklin Tuscano since the time of inception and I have witnessed their growth. Our media businesses will find synergy as IWMBuzz is a digital and hopefully Metaverse's first digital entertainment economy platform and together we can create more value for our readers, viewers and customers and the community at large. I strongly believe that their exuberance and their entrepreneurship and my experience will help propel IWMBuzz's growth manifold in times to come."

Batra adds, "I must say I will learn more about new emerging areas in media technology from Siddhartha and Franklin and as I believe in the process of reverse mentoring."

Adds Siddhartha Laik, Founder and Editor in Chief at IWMBuzz Media, "We, all at IWMBuzz Media, are immensely thankful to Dr Batra for showing faith and believing in our journey and growth story. With him as one of our partners, we are hopeful of scaling new heights. As a company, we have always focussed on profitability and we would continue to do so. The funds raised will be used in product, content and business vertical expansion, and also to bring more industry leaders to the ship."

IWMBuzz Media is co-founded by Franklin Tuscano (CTO and Founder), and Srividya Rajesh (Associate Editor and co-founder). The entity has grown year on year with a current team strength of over 70 people with branches in Mumbai and Chennai.

IWMBuzz is building more digital assets for its readers, viewers and partners as it continues to grow through Uber growth and emerge as a major player.

IWMBuzz is also in Hindi and over the next few years plans to be in all major Indian Languages. IWMBuzz's YouTube channel crossed one million unique subscribers recently and continues to grow. Some of the biggest names in Bollywood and the entertainment industry prefer IWMBuzz as a brand platform to engage with their fanbase.

IWMBuzz aims to be India's top destination for entertainment content in all formats in the next 12 to 18 months and get to 50 million plus audiences in all formats and be present 360 degrees in all major Indian languages and become the go-to destination and platform for entertainment content.

With this investment IWMBuzz plans to launch new products, IPs and invest in hiring more people, building products and investing in technology including blockchain and Metaverse for its platforms.

The deal advisor was Evolution Partners, a boutique investment advisory firm based in Mumbai and Singapore and who has advised its clients on investments in F&B, Media-Tech, Blockchain, Deep Tech, FMCG, D2C, Fintech and Ecommerce.

