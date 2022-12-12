Bhupendra Patel on Monday took oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second consecutive time. Other state ministers also took oath in the oath taking ceremony in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, other state chief ministers, Union Ministers and other senior BJP leaders in Gandhinagar. Gujarat won assembly elections in Gujarat with record 156 seats. Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: CM Bhupendra Patel Leads From Ghatlodia As BJP Crosses 100 Seats in Initial Trends.

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath as Gujarat CM

BJP's Bhupendra Patel takes oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second consecutive time. pic.twitter.com/TcWIq5HcYc — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

Watch: Oath Taking Ceremony of Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

