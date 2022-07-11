Speakers at the opening ceremony of Arogyam - An online pitching workshop by MedTech CoE, a partnership between West and TECHIN, a Technology Innovation Foundation of IIT Palakkad

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The MedTech Research Center of Excellence (MedTech CoE), a partnership formed earlier this year between West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug and healthcare products, and TECHIN, a startup-incubator Technology Innovation Foundation of IIT Palakkad, is pleased to announce the launch of "Arogyam", an online workshop and pitching event for budding entrepreneurs to put forward their ideas around bringing medical technology to life.

The workshop and pitching event starts from July 11, 2022 and is open to all startups with a vision and ambition in the medical technology sector. The engagement will be carried out by the MedTech CoE, a partnership between West through its Digital Technology Center (DTC) in Bengaluru and TECHIN.

Also Read | 12 MLAs of Goa Congress Likely to Join BJP: CT Ravi

Read @ANI Story | – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

Collaborating with leading medical colleges, hospitals, and research centers to make this initiative more focused on patients' health and well-being needs, the MedTech CoE offers advice, direction, resources, and funding to nurture emerging ideas into reality with the vision of developing a robust health technology ecosystem.

The program aims to explore ideas for new devices, drug delivery mechanisms and is open to anyone who has an interesting idea in the medical technology field. Proof of concept projects, product development, research and innovation will be facilitated to create go-to-market product solutions and startups.

Also Read | Christian Eriksen Transfer News: Manchester United Confident of Signing Danish Playmaker.

Click here for information on the pitching process and judging criteria.

Selected start-ups would get enablement to build next generation digital health solutions & novel patient experiences, along with GTM mentoring and global exposure. The incubation support includes mentoring by world class mentors, faculty, entrepreneurs, including PAN IIT network and access to consultants for legal, financial, IP (Intellectual Property) and business aspects along with funding for incubation and a go to market strategy.

"The launch of Arogyam is our first step," said Anoop Madhusudanan, Vice President of Digital Marketing & Digital Platforms at West, "We look forward to investing and developing the talented teams in healthcare and medical technology with our platform capability and thought leadership. At West, we innovate for a healthier world, and we are eager to engage with and empower these startups to advance our commitment to improving patient lives."

"We expect the MedTech CoE to play a significant role in IIT Palakkad's pursuit of helping society. We hope to see many technologies that would make healthcare accessible and affordable to the layperson incubated at this center. Arogyam is a step towards identifying such ideas," said Prof Sunil Kumar, Director, IIT Palakkad and Chairman TECHIN.

"MedTech startups have a long and arduous journey and to ease the pain and provide the necessary impetus to rapid growth in the health sector, the MedTech CoE provides nurturing, focus, appropriate inputs and facilities for startups to bring their innovative solutions out into the world," said Anuradha Shankar, CEO TECHIN.

Arogyam commences on July 11, 2022 and will end on August 5, 2022.

Click here to submit application form and for more information, please visit: techin-iitpkd.org/arogyam.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)