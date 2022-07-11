Manchester United are increasingly gaining confidence that Christian Eriksen would sign for them in the summer transfer window. According to ESPN, Eriksen has agreed on a three-year deal with the Red Devils but the signing has not yet been made official. Eriksen has also been tipped with a move to his former club Brentford, for whom he enjoyed a fairly successful spell last season. If reports are to be believed, Eriksen has chosen Manchester United over Brentford as his club for the next season and is soon set to undergo medical at the club. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Thomas Tuchel Gives Cryptic Response When Asked About Chelsea's Interest in Signing Portugal Star (Watch Video)

The Danish playmaker suffered a cardiac arrest last summer in the Euro 2020 after which, he was released by Inter Milan. Eriksen returned to action for Brentford in the winter transfer window and had an impactful time at the club. The midfielder can become United's second signing of the summer after the club secured the services of left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

Eriksen is also expected to join his new teammates in their Australia leg of the pre-season tour after his transfer is made official. The Red Devils have been linked with a number of players in the summer transfer window with their top target reportedly being Frenkie de Jong with Barcelona not willing to sell the young midfielder.

