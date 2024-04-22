BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), today announced the launch of India's first NeuroSmartTM Portable Micro Electrode Recording (MER) Navigation system for Parkinson's treatment. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a treatment for symptoms of Parkinson's disease, including tremors, stiffness, and difficulty walking. DBS is a therapy in which a small pacemaker-like device sends electrical signals through very thin wires, known as 'leads', to a targeted area in the brain related to the symptoms. Advanced DBS implants are designed to capture brain signals using the implanted DBS system. The NeuroSmartTM Portable MER Navigation system revolutionizes DBS (Deep Brain Stimulation) therapy by enhancing precision during surgery. Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder that eventually causes severe disability due to the increasing severity of both treatment-resistant motor problems and non-motor symptoms. In 2016, it was estimated that 6.1 million people worldwide had Parkinson's disease. The prevalence in India was estimated to be 10% of the global burden, that is, 5.8 lakhs.1

Medtronic has been at the forefront of DBS therapy since 1987, with over 185,000 DBS devices implanted worldwide. The NeuroSmartTM Portable MER Navigation system, developed by Alpha Omega Engineering, is a groundbreaking treatment for neurological and psychiatric diseases. Featuring advanced neurophysiological navigation mapping, it enables accurate electrode placement while recording neural activity. Its advanced capabilities for enhanced target localization, based on HaGuide automatic navigation, help identify the most effective target for the patient, ensuring optimum symptom relief.

The Neurology team at Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, comprising of Dr. Raghuram G, Additional Director Neurosurgery and Dr. Guruprasad Hosurkar, Additional Director Neurology, became the first to use this technology for Parkinson's patients. The case in point was a 68-year-old patient who had been suffering from Parkinson's for over a decade. The condition led to restrictions in movement, causing challenges in performing daily chores. It also became challenging for the patient's family to take care of him. While initially medications provided relief, over time these became ineffective, calling for alternative management options. With the implications of new advancement in NeuroSmartTM, doctors were able to identify the right target that was stimulated to manage this patients' uncontrolled symptoms with minimal side effects.

Dr. Raghuram G, said, "This technology is a game-changer. AI and real-time feedback mean that the new MER Navigation system has revolutionized our approach to targeting brain structures during DBS procedures. This advancement significantly elevates our precision, enabling us to tailor treatments with unprecedented accuracy. Ultimately, this precision optimization translated directly into improved patient outcomes, offering newfound hope and efficacy in our efforts to manage Parkinson's disease and other neurological conditions."

Dr. Guruprasad Hosurkar, said, "DBS therapy is a transformative intervention, enabling enhanced motor function and granting patients newfound independence. Through the precision of the new and advanced AI enabled MER Navigation system, electrode placement is meticulously optimized, offering profound relief from debilitating symptoms such as tremors and stiffness." "Aimed at enhancing patient and clinician experiences, Medtronic's legacy of innovation in DBS spans over two decades. Our advanced DBS systems foster confidence in the operating room by empowering healthcare professionals with precise data for procedural planning and verification. The NeuroSmartTM MER Navigation system integrates seamlessly, providing real-time feedback to ensure accuracy and reliability throughout the DBS procedure," said, Prateek Tiwari, Senior Director, Neuroscience & Specialty Therapies, Medtronic India.

1 Dorsey ER, Elbaz A, Nichols E, Abd-Allah F, Abdelalim A, Adsuar JC, et al. Global, regional, and national burden of Parkinson's disease, 1990-2016: A systematic analysis for the global burden of disease study 2016.

Lancet Neurol 2018;17: 939-53

