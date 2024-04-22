Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag questioned Punjab Kings (PBKS) stand-in skipper Sam Curran's role in the team and said he would never even pick a bits-and-pieces player in his team. Sehwag's remark came after PBKS suffered their sixth loss of the season after suffering a narrow three-wicket loss at the hands of Gujarat Titans in low-scoring thriller. Curran scored 20 off 19 balls and claimed one wicket after conceding 18 runs from his two overs. IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Continue Inconsistent Season With Bat, Lower Order Outperforms Team’s Top Five.

"If I was in the PBKS dugout, I would not even pick him in my team, neither as a batting all-rounder nor as a bowling all-rounder. I wouldn't pick him. A player is not of any use if he can bowl a bit and bat a bit. You either bat properly and win us the match, or you bowl and win us the game. I don't understand this bits and pieces part," he added. Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

Curran's showing this season has been underwhelming, tallying a mere 152 runs across eight innings at a strike rate of 116.03, with a solitary half-century to his credit. In terms of bowling, he has 11 scalps at an economy rate of 8.79 in eight games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2024 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).