Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: Kajal Mehta Institute founders Rajiv Mehta and Kajal Mehta have established a new standard in study abroad counselling with their remarkable journey from concerned parents to founders of Kajal Mehta Institute. After being dissatisfied with the unprofessional approach used by many study abroad counsellors, who seemed more concerned with their economic rewards than the students' futures, Mehtas decided to take matters into their own hands.

To begin their journey, they researched international education, universities, courses, and career prospects extensively. As a result of their dedication and perseverance, they developed a systematic approach to guiding students, recognizing that each student is unique in some way.

Rajiv Mehta and Kajal Mehta's experience highlights how proper counselling and guidance can play a significant role in shaping a student's future. Kajal Mehta Institute was founded to provide comprehensive and individualised counselling services to students who wish to study abroad, inspired by their own experiences.

The institute has created a supportive environment where each student is treated like family. The Mehtas and their team tirelessly work to ensure that every student receives tailored guidance, empowering them to make informed decisions about their education and career paths.

Kajal Mehta Institute has already transformed the dreams of over 400 students into reality, just like they did for their own children. Today, the institute stands as a beacon of hope and guidance for students and parents alike, helping them navigate the complex journey of studying abroad with confidence and success.

Contact:

Kajal Mehta Institute,

Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali (W)

Mumbai, India

Website: www.kajalmehtainstitute.com

Phone: +91 98214 78833

