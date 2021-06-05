Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI/PNN): COVID-19 pandemic has affected every sector of our society. The prolonged lockdown has broken the traditional education system in India. It has hit a large number of students across the country and left them with no choice but to shift into online platforms.

During the lockdown, when every institute has shut its doors, the demand for online education platforms has witnessed a major hike, and meanwhile, Melvano has ensured a hassle-free affordable learning transition for the JEE and NEET aspirants.

Melvano - an Edtech enterprise was founded in 2018 by Taran Singh to give support to students who are preparing for JEE and NEET. Within this time, they have amassed over two lakh students from all over India and were awarded the Sri Chinmay Deodhar award by IIT Madras for the Innovative Project.

"Post Covid, students are dependent on online learning and they have no other choice. Students & Parents now are adopting the benefit of online learning over traditional coaching that lacks personalization. We aim to guide, push and motivate students to continue their preparation for exams," said Taran.

Melvano has been designed to offer students all the necessary elements that are missing in the regular classroom. This India-based Edtech platform has developed its application with the help of artificial intelligence that creates personalized coursework for the users and helps them to reduce spending time on preparation by 52 percent. The AI also works to identify learner's strengths and weaknesses based on their performances.

Melvano believes that every student has their own learning style. Hence, it has launched preparatory tools like Foundation courses, Crash courses, Test series, and Personal mentoring. Students can improve their problem-solving skills with the help of Foundation courses & Crash courses. The foremost feature of Melvano is each user gets their personal mentor who guides them throughout the course, monitors their performances, and rigorously trains them to crack the exam with a good score.

"Our crash courses are proven to improve students' test scores by 41 per cent on average. With just word of mouth, we have doubled our user base in the last six months. Also, Students need to have a will to study; they have access to unlimited practice questions, model test papers, and guidance from Ex IIT alumnus," Taran added.

Over 10 Melvano students, scored 99 percentile and above in JEE Mains 2021. Deepak Nanda, the student who became the topper has scored 99.891 percentile while other students Subhransu Nayak, Pulkit Gupta, Ankit Sankhyan, and Abhignan Chandra scored above 99 percentile.

Taran Singh, the Founder and CEO of Melvano, and an IIT Madras alumnus, has announced a 100 percent waiver program to help more students in this time of the pandemic, for JEE and NEET aspirants who belong to low-income families and also for those students who have lost an earning member of the family to Covid-19.

Students can easily avail this opportunity by filling up a simple form on the Melvano app and they'll be notified about their eligibility by the team. Melvano also has planned to start a fundraiser on Milaap for their campaign to support the needy students.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)