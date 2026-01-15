Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): The Indian Army celebrated its 78th Army Day, with a series of events being organised across the country to motivate young people to join the armed forces. As part of these celebrations, the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Shimla, organised a 'Know Your Army' exhibition at the Ridge ground in Shimla.

The exhibition was inaugurated on Wednesday by retired Brigadier Harjit Singh along with Lieutenant General Sukriti Singh Dahiya, Chief of Staff, Army Training Command (ARTRAC). Both senior officers appreciated the initiative aimed at familiarising the public, especially the youth, with the Indian Army and its role in safeguarding the nation.

On the occasion of Army Day, ARTRAC showcased a weapons and ammunition exhibition, organised a health camp, set up selfie points, and presented performances by the Army Pipe Band. The event drew large participation from local residents, tourists, NCC cadets, and young visitors, who were encouraged to consider a career in the Indian Army.

Speaking on the occasion, retired Brigadier Harjit Singh said that the Know Your Army exhibition had been organised in Shimla to give people a closer look at Army equipment and ammunition. He noted that a large number of youth, tourists and NCC cadets were visiting the exhibition, and the displays were successfully drawing their attention towards the Army and its functioning.

NCC cadet and Under Officer Riya Chauhan, while speaking to ANI, said, "The 'Know Your Army' exhibition is very important. It shows how our Army personnel make huge sacrifices for the country. Without the military, our country would not be safe. For today's youth, this is extremely important. Seeing the Army creates inspiration. As an NCC cadet, my aim is to join the defence forces. I want to serve in the Army. Through Army Day, we can generate a message for the youth about how they can protect the country in the future and learn many important lessons."

Not only local residents but tourists visiting Shimla also showed keen interest in the exhibition, learning about the Indian Army and its weapons.

Tourist Saylee Kurulkar from Maharashtra, while sharing her experience with ANI, said, "Before going to Punjab, I wanted to see the border. I saw the BSF force and then came here yesterday. Today is Army Day. I saw the board and asked a local resident, who told me about this exhibition. I have been here since 8:30 am, and I am really curious to know everything. It is very interesting. This is the first time I am seeing the weapons used by the Indian Army. Everything is very exciting. My age has passed to join the Army, but my father really wanted to join and could not. In a way, this feels like fulfilling that dream. I can share all this information with him. Shimla is my favourite city, and if he were here, he would have been very happy. I think this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. People should visit places where the Indian Army interacts with the public. This is a proud and progressive moment for all of us."

Local youth Adheyan Singh Jhamta also expressed enthusiasm after visiting the exhibition. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Today is Army Day. Here we are being told how weapons are loaded, and different types of guns are being shown. Most of the guns that we usually see in movies and in the Army are displayed here. We are getting a chance to understand them. I want to join the Army when I grow up. They are also explaining about different weapons and the roles of women in the Army. Senior officers are present here. It feels very good and motivating to see everyone and interact with such high-ranking officials." He said.

The Know Your Army exhibition at Shimla's Ridge ground emerged as a major attraction on Army Day, successfully connecting the Army with the public and inspiring the next generation to serve the nation. (ANI)

