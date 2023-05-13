New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI/ATK): If you follow the crypto market, there's a good chance you know it's not all sunny weather over there, except for new meme coins. On the recovering end of the crypto market, there is the Cosmos (ATOM); on the other side, there is Solana (SOL); on the sunny meme coin side, there is DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI), a meme coin in presale.

Cosmos Sets Out on Recovery Journey Cosmos displayed bearish trends for most of last month, and bears still seem to have a hold on the network. But the network is fighting selling pressure and posted gains in the previous seven days. USD ATOM went as low as USD 10.32 but is trading at USD 11.32 at the time of this writing.

Also Read | Today's IPL 2023 Match, May 13: Schedule, Current Points Table, Highlights of MI vs GT Indian Premier League Match.

Cosmos offers an ecosystem of connected blockchains that can realize transactions quickly, cheaply, and securely. The network's proof of stake algorithm offers top-notch security while being highly power efficient. USD ATOM is the utility token of the Cosmos ecosystem and attracts many dApps and DeFi projects by virtue of its highly scalable, easy-to-use, and interoperable blockchain. As DeFi gets popular, the network will be on track to make gains, and ATOM will make gains in the event.

Solana Network Reels from Price DropThe Solana network was created to process a high number of transactions at high speed. The blockchain is the fastest in the world and can process an eye-watering 50,000 transactions per second. The network uses a combination of proof-of-stake and proof-of-history consensus mechanisms and offers high security and low transaction fees. The network's high speeds and low fees make it highly scalable. This makes it the perfect choice for dApps and DeFi projects requiring high throughput and security.

Also Read | Delhi: Woman Sets Bike on Fire, Case Registered After CCTV Video Goes Viral.

The strong fundamentals of the Solana network have not arrested the slide in the token's value. SOL's price has fallen more than 13 per cent, and the token is now trading at $20.24. The token has mirrored the market in its price drop, but an uptick in activity on the blockchain can once again make SOL a contender to be a top crypto in the long run.

DogeMiyagi: The Wise New Doge in TownEverything about the DogeMiyagi network oozes wisdom, from the reference to Miyagi from the Karate Kid franchise to the project's roadmap that reads as if astute military planners put it together. The meme coin project is in presale and has caught the fancy of the crypto world.

DogeMiyagi has a mustachioed doge as its mascot. The prevalent message around the project is the virtue of being patient and doing your due planning, which is unsurprising when your name has Miyagi in it. The wise doge's ecosystem will use USD MIYAGI, and the token will be used for buying DogeMiyagi NFTs, facilitating cross-border payments, and governing the network.

The network has its community at the center of its project and has stated that it will transfer 100 per cent of the ownership of the token after launch. The team has also stated that DogeMiyagi's ultimate goal is to be a DAO where community members hold sway. It also has a referral program where holders can share a unique referral code with friends and family. Holders will get a 10 per cent commission when their code is used to join the network.

As the crypto world is going through a downturn, it is important to identify top cryptos that could power your portfolio. Cosmos' gains show its potential to be among your picks, and from the meme coin space, DogeMiyagi is an irresistible pick with its great ecosystem and community-centred development plan.

Check out Dogemiyagi below:

Website: https://dogemiyagi.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogemiyagi_

Telegram: https://t.me/dogemiyagi

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)