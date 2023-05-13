It is a weekend and time for a double-header! The upcoming four matches this weekend will make the picture a lot clearer about which teams will advance to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2033 playoffs. So, sit back and enjoy the weekend clashes in the IPL 2023. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule and fixtures, MI vs GT and also get an update about IPL 2023 points table and team standings. Rohit Sharma Surpasses AB de Villiers to Become Second-Highest Six-Hitter in IPL History, Achieves Feat During Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Match.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 13

In the Indian Premier League 2023 match number 58, Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Lucknow Super Giants. The SRH vs LSG takes place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 03:30 PM IST. In the second game of the night, Delhi Capitals take on Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The DC vs PBKS has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

MI vs GT IPL 2023 Highlights

Former champions Mumbai Indians defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans to move a place closer towards the IPL 2023 playoffs berth. Set 218 runs to win, Gujarat Titans managed 191/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav smashed his first century in IPL and reached the milestone off 49 balls.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Following their win over Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians make their way up to third spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Despite the defeat, GT continue to lead the IPL 2023 team standings with Chennai Super Kings at second spot.

