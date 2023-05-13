New Delhi, May 12: A woman was caught on CCTV setting fire to a bike in the Jaitpur police station area in southeast Delhi.

The incident occurred late on Thursday night when the woman was seen taking out petrol from a parked bike and using it to ignite the same before fleeing from the scene. Video: Speeding Bike Rams Into Container in Maharashtra's Solapur, CCTV Footage of Horrifying Accident Goes Viral.

Woman Sets Bike on Fire

#WATCH | A woman was found taking out petrol from a bike and setting it on fire in Jaitpur police station area of Delhi's South East District last night. She was later trying to put another bike on fire during which locals caught her and handed her over to police: Delhi Police… pic.twitter.com/EXqSZ1f8nQ — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV installed in the area. Police sources said that after setting fire to the bike, the woman attempted to set another two-wheeler on fire. Uttar Pradesh: CCTV Footage of Robbery, Assault At Petrol Pump In Pratapgarh Goes Viral On Internet, Investigation Underway (Watch Video).

A senior police officer said that a case has been registered and the police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the woman and trace her.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2023 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).