PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: Male celebrities are no longer only wearing watches and rings on the red carpet. Global stars including Michael B. Jordan, Rami Malek, Brendan Fraser, and Paul Mescal are choosing to complement their attire by adding pins and brooches set in platinum. From jabot styles with colored gemstones to floral motif brooches with diamonds, Hollywood's biggest names are making a statement with lapel jewellery, because they can completely change the look of their outfit and add a unique flair.

Also Read | Apple iOS 17.2 Beta Introduces Much Anticipated ‘Journal App’, Adds Much-Awaited Translation Feature in Action Button and More.

The most spectacular pins, brooches set in platinum since platinum is a naturally white metal (unlike white gold), and it is also one of the densest metals in jewellery and hence long lasting. It withstands the test of time without getting tarnished and losing its naturally white radiance.

More platinum jewelry designs and information can be found @MenOfPlatinm (IG)

Also Read | Anupamaa 27th October 2023 Written Update: Pakhi's Jealousy Towards Dimpy Grows; Anu Succeeds in Getting Sonu Arrested!.

PLATINUM GUILD INTERNATIONAL (PGI) IN INDIA

ABOUT PLATINUM

Platinum is 30 times more rare than gold. Mined from deep within the Earth and transformed into jewellery with a minimum of other ingredients, platinum's lustre, strength and durability are well known. Platinum is widely known for its ability to withstand daily wear without thinning. This noble metal, one of the strongest, natural materials on the planet, is also one of the longest-lasting. Platinum jewellery is almost entirely pure, at 95% purity even when it's set with diamonds making platinum one of the finest metals available on the market today. Platinum is the natural choice for milestone jewellery, such as engagement rings and wedding bands, because it holds significant gemstones better than any other precious metal. Being 40% denser than gold, platinum holds diamonds better than any other precious metal. Platinum is extremely durable. And unlike other white metals, which retain their whiteness only by being plated with rhodium, platinum jewellery does not need to be plated.

ABOUT PLATINUM GUILD INTERNATIONAL (PGI)

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results. Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery. PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development.PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

PURITY ASSURANCE PROGRAM

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt Ltd to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India. Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2252057/Rami_Malek.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)