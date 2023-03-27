Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation during the Merck Foundation Media Awards 2022 Ceremony with the 84 Winners

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Lilongwe [Malawi], March 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with the African First Ladies, announced the winners of Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition "More Than a Mother" Awards 2022 and "Diabetes and Hypertension" Awards 2022. The awards ceremony was held via Videoconference to felicitate all the media award winners.

The winners were announced and acknowledged by Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of "More Than a Mother" campaign. The theme of "More Than a Mother" Awards was to raise awareness on any of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV at all levels and the theme of "Diabetes and Hypertension" Awards was to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension in the African countries.

Also Read | #Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar Refused to Consider a Motion Moved by … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej expressed, "I am very excited to announce the winners together with my dear sisters First Ladies of Africa. I am very happy with the quality and quantity of entries received this year. It is improving year after year since we started our Media awards in 2017.

Congratulations to all winners. This year, we have 84 winners from 21 African countries. You are all the Champions of social and health issues in your communities. This was my dream and vison since I started my advocacy journey in 2012, that we involve and engage everyone in a way that they can make a difference through their day-to-day work and create a cultural shift.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I 2023 Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Free Telecast of PAK Vs AFG Cricket Match on TV.

I am pleased to celebrate and welcome you to be members of Merck Foundation Alumni and work closely with us to be the voice of the voiceless and raise awareness on social and health issues by featuring impactful and inspiring stories."

The Merck Foundation CEO also announced CEO Special awards in order to recognize the journalists who have been contributing regularly through their work to raise awareness about the above issues in Africa.

Merck Foundation is additionally rewarding the winners by providing them with one year access to an online educational training program called 'MasterClass'. The MasterClass is an immersive online experience and self-paced learning course that can be accessed anywhere with the internet.

Senator Rasha Kelej further added, "I would also like to announce the Call for Applications for the Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards 2023 "More Than a Mother" and "Diabetes and Hypertension". These awards are in partnership with my dear sisters, the African First Ladies who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother".

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Media Recognition Awards 2022

Here are the winners from West African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of The Gambia, H.E. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW; The First Lady of Ghana, H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO; The First Lady of Liberia, H.E. CLAR MARIE WEAH; and The First Lady of Nigeria, H.E. Dr. AISHA MUHAMMADU BUHARI:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER

- Agnes Opoku Sarpong, New Times Corporation, Ghana (First Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

- Georgina Appiah, Citinewsroom.com, Ghana (First Position)- Ijeoma Francisca Ukazu, The Daily Newswave, Nigeria (Second Position)- Tealee A. Brown, www.wattpad.com, Liberia (Second Position)- Raissa Sambou, Ghanaian Times, Ghana (Third Position)- Emelia Naa Ayeley Aryee, Freelance Journalist, Ghana (Third Position)- Essa Bah, Progress, The Gambia (Third Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNER

- Mavis Offei Acheampong, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Ghana (First Position)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS

- Ohemeng Tawiah, JoyNews TV, Ghana (First Position)- Ezedimbu Karen Ogom, Africa Independent TV, Nigeria (Second Position)- Emmanuel Bright Quaicoe & Anita Serwaa Adzoga, Multimedia Group, Ghana (Third Position)- Sarah Apenkroh, TV3, Ghana (Third Position) Here are the Winners from Southern African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Botswana, H.E. NEO JANE MASISI; The First Lady of Namibia, H.E. MONICA GEINGOS; The First Lady of Malawi, H.E. MONICA CHAKWERA; The First Lady of Zimbabwe, H.E. Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA: PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS

- Paheja Siririka, New Era Publication Corporation, Namibia (First Position)- Gresham Ngwira, Nation Publications, Malawi (Second Position)- Mpho Annie-Marie, Sunday Standard, Botswana (Third Position) ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

- Shireen Van Wyk, Bakwa Magazine, Namibia (First Position)- Jessie Ngoma Simengwa, Times of Zambia, Zambia (Second Position)- Shingirirai Mutonho, The Patriot Newspaper, Zimbabwe (Second Position)- Adelaide Kuudzerema, Student of Harare Polytechnic school of Journalism, Zimbabwe (Second Position)- Michael Gwarisa, Health Times, Zimbabwe (Third Position)- Phillipa Chinhoi, Sunday Mail, Zimbabwe (Third Position)- John Manzongo, The Herald Newspaper, Zimbabwe (Third Position)- Muchaneta Chimuka, Zimpapers Online, Zimbabwe (Third Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS

- Glendah Fadzai Takachicha, Capitalk Zimpapers Radio, Zimbabwe (First Position)- Muuba Gabriel Josias, Radio Musi-O-Tunya, Zambia (Second Position)- Eva Hatontola Chanda, Radio Christian Voice, Zambia (Second Position)- Chimwemwe Manda, Transworld Radio, Malawi (Third Position)- Lucy Nambela, Capital FM, Zambia (Third Position)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS

- Henry Ngosa, Prime Television Zambia, Zambia (First Position)- Mushota Mpundu, Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC), Zambia (Second Position) Here are the winners from East African Countries:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS

- Marco Maduhu, Nipashe Newspaper, Tanzania (First Position)- Ronald Musoke, The Independent Magazine, Uganda (Second Position)- Beldeen Waliaula, Standard Media group, Kenya (Third Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

- Elizabeth Angira, The Sun Weekly Online, Kenya (First Position)- Lydia Atieno Barasa, The New Times, Rwanda (Second Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS

- Michael Chilonwa, BBC Media Action, Tanzania (First Position)- Benjamin Jumbe, KFM Radio, Uganda (Second Position)- Vivian Pyuza, CGFM Radio Tabora, Tanzania (Third Position)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNER

- Geoffrey Michael Machemba, East Africa TV, Tanzania (First Position) Here are the winners from French Speaking African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Burundi, H.E. ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE; The First Lady of Central African Republic, H.E. BRIGITTE TOUADERA; The First Lady of Democratic Republic of the Congo, H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI; and The First Lady of Niger, H.E. KHADIJA BAZOUM:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER

- Emelyne IRADUKUNDA, Le Renouveau du Burundi, Burundi (First Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

- Koami Agbetiafa, Nigerinter.com, Niger (First Position)- Donat Muemba, Jua Magazine, DRC (Second Position)- Alphonse Julio GADA, Global News, Benin (Second Position)- Brah Souleymane, Journal la Voix du Peuple, Niger (Third Position)- Anonwodji Yao AUGUSTIN, Togofinancebusiness.info, Togo (Third Position)- BAZIZANE Mariam, Teach the World, Burundi (Third Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS

- Salissou Kaka, Saraounia FM, Niger (First Position)- Kabuya Tshilumba Matthias, Radio Television Debout Kasai, DRC (Second Position)- Jeanine Nyabenda, Ijisho Web Site News TV, Burundi (Third Position)- Maurice Tuninahazimana, Radio Buntu, Burundi (Third Position)- Remy Rukundo, Radio Buntu, Burundi (Third Position)- Schella Claudicia YEMENGALI, Radio Centrafrique (RCF), CAR (Third Position)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS

- Ferdinand Sengi, Lejournal.africa, Burundi (First Position)- Jean Nepomuscene Irambona, Buntu TV, Burundi (Second Position)

Here are the winners of MERCK FOUNDATION CEO SPECIAL AWARD:

- Walter Mwesigye, NTV, Uganda- Mercy Tyra Murengu, MediaMax Limited-Milele FM, Kenya Merck Foundation "Diabetes & Hypertension" Media Recognition Awards 2022

Here are the winners from West African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Ghana, H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO and The First Lady of Nigeria, H.E. Dr. AISHA MUHAMMADU BUHARI:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER

- Abigail Nana Efua Arthur, Ghanaian Times, Ghana (First Position) ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

- Patience Ivie Ihejirika, Leadership Newspaper, Nigeria (First Position)- Ernest Senanu Dovlo, Metro Television Online, Ghana (Second Position)- Vida Essel, GhanaPlus.com, Ghana (Third Position)- Muniratu Akweley Issah, Ghana News Agency, Ghana (Third Position)- Zadok Kwame Gyesi, Daily Graphic Online, Ghana (Third Position) MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNER

- Sarah Teiki Ofori, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Ghana (First Position) Here are the Winners from Southern African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Malawi, H.E. MONICA CHAKWERA; The First Lady of Namibia, H.E. MONICA GEINGOS; and The First Lady of Zimbabwe, H.E. Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA: PRINT CATEGORY WINNER

- Memory Kutengule Chatonda, Malawi News Agency, Malawi (First Position) ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

- Catherine Murombedzi nee Mwauyakufa, Freelancer - The Observer Zimbabwe, Health Times and CNS Health of India, Zimbabwe (First Position)- Elizabeth Sitotombe, The Patriot Newspaper, Zimbabwe (Second Position)- Matilda Chimwaza Majawa, Times website (www.times.mw), Malawi (Second Position)- Jeoffrey Mukubi, unWrap.online, Namibia (Third Position) MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNER

- Rinelda Mouton, The Namibian, Namibia (First Position) Here are the winners from East African Countries:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER

- Christina Mwakangale, Tanzania Daima, Tanzania (First Position) ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

- Veronica Romwald Mrema, Matukionamaisha.blogspot.com, Tanzania (First Position)- Pauline Odhiambo, BBC, Kenya (Second Position)- Ines Umurerwa, The New Times Rwanda, Rwanda (Second Position)- Isabella Awor Olong, TND News, Uganda (Third Position) RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS

- Namale Hajara Shahista, CBS FM, Uganda (First Position)- Adam Gabriel Hhando, CG FM Radio Tabora, Tanzania (Second Position)- Mwanaisha Makumbuli, Highlands FM Radio, Tanzania (Third Position)

Here are the winners from French Speaking African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Burundi, H.E. ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE; The First Lady of Democratic Republic of the Congo, H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI; and The First Lady of Niger, H.E. KHADIJA BAZOUM:

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

- Prisca Lokale Odia, Actualite.CD, DRC (First Position)- Hamidou Saley Mouhamed, Niger Times, Niger (Second Position)- Memede Ambroisine Azododassi, Savoir News, Togo (Third Position) RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS

- Boureima Ouedraogo, Radio la Voix du Paysan, Burkina Faso (First Position)- Cyriaque NDAYISHIMIYE, Radio Buntu, Burundi (Second Position) Here is the winner from Portuguese Speaking African Country in partnership with The First Lady of Mozambique, H.E. ISAURA FERRAO NYUSI

- Abdul Ibraimo, A Voz do lslam, Mozambique (First Position)

Here is the winner of MERCK FOUNDATION CEO SPECIAL AWARD:

- Cassien Tribunal Aungane, Diplomacy & Development, DRC Details of Merck Foundation Media Awards 2023:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition "More Than a Mother" Awards 2023 Theme for the awards: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Who can apply: Journalists from Print, Radio, Online, and Multimedia platforms from the following groups:

a. Southern African Countriesb. West African Countriesc. East African Countriesd. African French Speaking Countriese. African Portuguese Speaking Countries Submission deadline: 30th September 2023.

Click here to view more details. 2. Merck Foundation Media Recognition "Diabetes & Hypertension" Awards 2023 Theme for the awards: Promoting a healthy lifestyle and raising awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Who can apply: Journalists from Print, Radio, Online, and Multimedia platforms from the following groups:

a. Southern African Countriesb. West African Countriesc. East African Countriesd. African French Speaking Countriese. African Portuguese Speaking Countries Submission deadline: 30th October 2023.

Click here to view more details. All entries are to be submitted to submit@merck-foundation.com.

Kindly note, sending multiple relevant entries for both the categories will increase the chances of winning the award.

Click on the icon below to Download Merck Foundation Apphttps://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heardFacebook: Merck FoundationTwitter: @MerckFoundationYouTube: Merck FoundationInstagram: Merck FoundationFlickr: Merck FoundationWebsite: www.merck-foundation.com

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)