Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21: MetaApply IE, a leading study abroad EdTech, proudly announces its exclusive partnership with Northwood University's International Program Center (IPC) in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), UAE, with the goal of empowering Indian students to pursue high-quality global education pathways.

This strategic alliance enables MetaApply IE to collaborate closely with Northwood University IPC RAK, facilitating streamlined admissions, academic guidance, and student support for Indian learners aspiring to access the prestigious U.S.-accredited programs offered at the RAK campus.

Northwood University IPC RAK, an American university campus based in the UAE, offers undergraduate programs with globally recognised curriculum designed to prepare students for leadership in business and entrepreneurship. With this partnership, students in India will now benefit from personalised support, reduced barriers to international education, and expanded opportunities for global mobility through MetaApply IE's robust platform.

"This strategic exclusive partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to bridge the gap between Indian students and world-class international education," said Prashant Sali, Co-CEO, MetaApply IE.

"Through this collaboration with Northwood University IPC RAK, we are making it easier for Indian students to access quality education with dual pathways - beginning in the UAE and continuing in the USA - offering a flexible and globally respected academic journey."

MetaApply IE will offer end-to-end services including application assistance, counseling, visa support, and pre-departure briefings - ensuring a smooth transition for students aiming to study in the UAE and ultimately transfer to the U.S. campus.

Mr. Mario Fonseka, Dean of Business Studies, Northwood University IPC RAK, added: "We at Northwood University International Program Center in UAE, are excited to work with MetaApply IE to extend Northwood University's uniqueness in Business education of fostering and developing the spirit of Free Enterprise and Entrepreneurship, with a focus of developing more employers than just more employees."

With education increasingly becoming a global pursuit, the collaboration between MetaApply IE and Northwood University IPC RAK offers Indian students an affordable, accessible, and high-quality academic experience that aligns with international standards.

To know more visit: www.metaapply.io | https://northwood.ac.ae/

