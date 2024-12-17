NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: In an effort to improve the patient experience, Ameera Shah-led Metropolis Healthcare Limited, India's second-largest and most respected pathology laboratory chain, has introduced the UltraTouch™ Push Button Blood Collection Set (PBBCS) across its service network. This state-of-the-art device features a thinner needle that reduces insertion pain and makes blood collection more comfortable for first-time patients, children, and the elderly. Aligned with Metropolis' mission to improve patient care, this innovative approach aims to make the blood collection process quicker, safer, and less cumbersome for people of all ages.

Surendran Chemmenkotil, Chief Executive Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited said, "At Metropolis, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and innovation in our diagnostic services. The UltraTouch™ PBBCS represents a significant advancement in patient comfort and safety during blood collection, while also ensuring the accuracy of our results. By leveraging this cutting-edge technology, we are addressing gaps in diagnostics to enhance the overall patient experience."

Blood tests are crucial for over 70 per cent of medical decisions; however, many patients hesitate due to concerns about pain. Even studies indicate that nearly 80 percent of patients believe their blood draw experience significantly impacts their overall satisfaction with healthcare providers.

A recent study published in the Journal of Evolution of Medical and Dental Sciences(JEMDS) evaluated the impact of the UltraTouch™ PBBCS at Metropolis Healthcare's Global Reference Laboratory in Mumbai over a one-month period. Over 90% of participants reported minimal discomfort with no signs of hemolysis, leading to an improved overall experience. The laboratory parameters of potassium, iron, and haemoglobin levels also remained consistent. This assessment involved a diverse group of adult participants, focusing on the device's effectiveness in reducing pain and ensuring the reliability of blood samples and needle injuries.

Kannan Alangadan, Chief Operating Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited said, "As someone deeply involved in patient care, I understand the anxiety that often accompanies with blood collection, At Metropolis, our focus is on elevating the patient experience through innovative technology and compassionate care. Our dedicated phlebotomists and technicians are committed to delivering exceptional service across our network. With a leading Net Promoter Score of 87, we continually prioritize patient comfort and satisfaction in every interaction."

In addition to prioritizing patient comfort, the innovative blood collection system is designed to improve efficiency within laboratories. By reducing the time required for blood draws and minimizing the risk of complications, Metropolis Healthcare can ensure faster turnaround times for test results, ultimately benefiting patient care.

Established in 1981, Metropolis Healthcare Limited is the second largest and the most respected diagnostics chain in India, with a widespread presence in 22 states, 3 Union Territories and over 700 towns. Metropolis touches millions of lives each year by providing actionable health insights to patients and doctors. Metropolis offers a comprehensive range of more than 4,000 plus tests and profiles, including advanced tests for the diagnosis of cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and various genetic abnormalities.

The company is empowered with a robust network of 202 labs, 4,336 service centres and over 10,000 touch points. Metropolis' commitment to quality and accuracy in each test is reinforced by its consistent CAP proficiency score of more than 98% over the past decade, placing it among the top 1% laboratories worldwide for quality assurance. The Metropolis philosophy rests on the pillars of technological superiority, a warm, patient centric approach and reliable diagnostic reports.

