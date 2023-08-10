BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 10: MG Motor India, with 100 years of rich history that stands as a testament to its resilience, innovation, and customer-centricity, is preparing to mark its centenary. Driven by Technology and Smiles, the brand takes pride in its India growth story, fostering communities, promoting diversity, and bolstering the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. Since commencing its India journey in 2019, MG Motor India has been at the forefront of CASE mobility (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric), starting with MG Hector, India’s first Internet SUV followed by MG ZS EV – the first fully-electric Internet SUV.

The manufacturer also offers an industry-first personal AI assistant and the first-in-segment Autonomous Level 2 technology, both featured in the mid-size SUV - Astor. Continuing with its unwavering commitment to offering advanced and exciting products with a host of smart features and luxury, India’s first ADAS (level-1) SUV- Gloster was launched in 2021 for premium SUV buyers. This year, the company also launched a futuristic and practical urban commuter, MG Comet - The Smart EV, to address the challenges of daily city commuting. MG has been registering significant growth over the last four years and sold around 1,75,000 units (as of date) in India. The brand has also become the 2nd largest EV-seller in India with ZS EV and MG Comet, cumulatively aggregating more than 12,000-unit sales.

The company on its 100th year anniversary is dedicated to recognizing and rewarding its loyal customers. MG Motor India is rolling out a 100-day customer campaign with offers including special pricing, exchange benefits, loyalty schemes, extended warranty, and service offers for new customers. Through daily giveaways led by MG dealers, and loyalty bonuses for new cars, MG Motor India expresses its gratitude to its existing customers. MG’s customers can visit MG centers to avail the benefits.

According to Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, MG Motor India, “As we celebrate MG's historic centenary milestone, we take pride in our journey in India, becoming an integral part of the automotive landscape. From the outset, we envisioned a connected, autonomous, shared, and electric future of mobility and we now proudly stand at the forefront of this transformative landscape. Our customers have been our guiding force, encouraging us to introduce groundbreaking innovations. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each of them, and to our stakeholders, partners, and employees for their unwavering trust and support. it is through their support and encouragement that MG has come to be synonymous with technology and smiles, a promise we deliver consistently through meaningful experiences. Today, as we embark on to the next century, our commitment to India remains steadfast."

MG is committed to creating a Robust EV Ecosystem in India and working cohesively to develop a 6-way charging solution. The carmaker has reached 330 Touchpoints in 157 cities and aims to reach 400 in 270 cities. Also, MG Motor has been constantly endeavouring to engage with start-ups to drive innovation through MG Developer & Grant Program – the largest mentoring program in the automotive segment.

MG Motor – 100 years of Motoring & Passion

MG, the fastest-growing car brand is entering its 100 years of Motoring & Passion journey. Tracing its history back to 1924, MG is famous for outstanding design, market-leading technology, and excellent value-for-money cars. Today, the company is establishing itself as a driving force in the rapidly expanding electric car market, with a market-leading range of electric vehicles that are encouraging more drivers than ever to switch to zero-emission motoring. Designed in Marylebone, London, and manufactured in state-of-the-art factories in several countries, today’s MGs are practical, spacious, and packed with technology. MG continues to demonstrate a forward-thinking and progressive approach to the needs of today’s discerning motorists.

