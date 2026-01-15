VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 15: Microsoft and FITT, IIT Delhi, today announced the launch of the startup cohort under the UNNATI AI Accelerator--a flagship initiative aimed at supporting AI-driven startups addressing critical social and developmental challenges across healthcare, education, agriculture, and sustainability.

The cohort launch was hosted at the Sovereign Office, Noida, and marked the formal onboarding of 10 high-potential startups selected through a rigorous evaluation process. The program is designed to strengthen responsible and inclusive AI innovation by enabling startups to scale solutions that deliver measurable social impact.

The launch event commenced with a welcome address and context setting by Mr. Pankaj Jain, Partner Director - Product Management & Site Leader, Microsoft Noida, who outlined the vision and objectives of the UNNATI AI Accelerator. This was followed by a keynote address by Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, Managing Director, FITT, IIT Delhi, who shared perspectives on responsible AI, ethical innovation, and the role of academia-industry collaboration in shaping AI solutions for public good.

A key highlight of the event was the UNNATI AI Startup Cohort Showcase, where each selected startup presented an elevator pitch, followed by an interactive Q&A session with mentors, investors, and ecosystem stakeholders. The session provided a platform for startups to demonstrate how their AI-powered solutions address real-world challenges while ensuring scalability, inclusivity, and responsible deployment.

Selected Startups under the UNNATI AI Accelerator

The following startups have been selected for the UNNATI AI cohort based on innovation depth, impact potential, and scalability:

- Cybranex Technologies and Consultancy Pvt Ltd (Education): Unicorn Simulator--an interactive web platform enabling founders to learn unit economics, prioritization, and strategy through personalized simulations.

- ScaNxt Scientific Technologies Pvt Ltd (Agriculture): IoT-powered smart agriculture systems delivering deep-tech solutions for farmers.

- Pradivya Software Pvt Ltd (Sustainability): AI-driven predictive maintenance and industrial automation with a patented computer-vision solution for moving trains.

- Easiofy Solutions Pvt Ltd (Healthcare): ImagixAI--an AI platform automating tumor segmentation with 99% accuracy, reducing treatment planning time by 60%.

- EcoRatings Software Solutions Pvt Ltd (Sustainability): GenAI platform integrating proprietary datasets to deliver real-time sustainability insights and benchmarking.

- Superceuticals (Healthcare): Cure Catalyst--an AI-powered triage and diagnostic platform enabling early disease detection using real-world data.

- OpenSpectrum AI Pvt Ltd (Agriculture): Agrotrace--AI and IoT-based dual-sensor system measuring soil water potential and temperature with high precision.

- Biosky Space Innovations Pvt Ltd (Sustainability): High-precision energy forecasting platform leveraging satellite data, weather models, and AI-based physics modelling.

- VMI Collective Pvt Ltd (Education): Develops outcome-based learning IPs and programs through co-executed, impact-driven models.

- SNN Eduworld Pvt Ltd (Education): AptCoder--vernacular EdTech platform for coding, robotics, AI, and STEM education using patented Vernatics technology.

Through the accelerator, startups will receive structured mentorship, ecosystem access, and strategic guidance from FITT, IIT Delhi and Microsoft leaders, along with exposure to industry experts, investors, and government stakeholders. The program aims to enable startups to refine product-market fit, strengthen impact metrics, and prepare for scalable deployment across India.

Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, Managing Director, FITT, IIT Delhi, said:"Artificial Intelligence is rapidly becoming a defining force in shaping the next generation of global technology leaders. At FITT, IIT Delhi, we strongly believe that the next wave of unicorns will not only be valued by scale, but by the depth of their impact and the responsibility with which they deploy technology. Through the UNNATI AI for Social Good Accelerator, we are enabling startups to translate cutting-edge AI research into scalable, ethical, and market-ready solutions that address real challenges in healthcare, education, agriculture, and sustainability. This platform brings together academic excellence, industry expertise, and patient capital to help founders build globally competitive AI ventures rooted in India's social priorities.

Mr. Rajiv Kumar is managing director and president of the Microsoft India Development Center (IDC):"AI has the power to create exponential value when it is grounded in strong fundamentals, clear problem definition, and responsible design. Many of tomorrow's AI unicorns are likely to emerge from startups that combine deep technology with purpose-driven innovation. Through UNNATI AI, Microsoft is committed to supporting founders, as they move from experimentation to execution--helping them define clear success metrics, achieve product-market fit, and build scalable platforms that can serve millions."

The launch concluded with networking interactions and a high tea session, fostering meaningful engagement among startups, mentors, investors, and ecosystem partners.

About the UNNATI AI Accelerator

The UNNATI AI Accelerator is a collaborative initiative by FITT, IIT Delhi and Microsoft aimed at supporting AI-driven startups that demonstrate strong innovation capabilities, responsible AI practices, and measurable social impact. The program focuses on enabling startups to scale solutions across healthcare, education, agriculture, and sustainability through mentorship, ecosystem access, and strategic guidance. For more information, please visit the website: https://unnatiai.fitt-iitd.in/

