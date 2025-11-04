New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal has exceeded the goals it set for itself under the Government's "Special Campaign 5.0," which focused on improving efficiency, cleanliness, and record management across offices.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Coal, the campaign, implemented from October 2 to 31, 2025, generated revenue of Rs 56.85 crore and resulted in the closure of over 1.28 lakh files.

The Ministry said the campaign was not only about administrative efficiency but also about inspiring creativity and sustainability. During the campaign, coal sector companies under the Ministry, including Coal India Limited (CIL), Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), and Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), carried out activities that highlighted innovation and social responsibility.

CIL inaugurated a Yoga and Meditation Room at its residential complex to promote employee well-being and work-life balance.

At WCL's headquarters, a fully women-led Cost and Budget Section was introduced. "This initiative shows the leadership and capability of women in financial decision-making," the Ministry stated in the release.

At CCL's Magadh-Sanghmitra Area, a seven-foot sculpture of a coal miner was built from 0.2 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste such as glass bottles and broken pieces collected during cleanliness drives. Similarly, MCL's Basundhara Area organized a "Waste to Art" competition for school students, encouraging them to turn waste materials into useful art pieces and learn the importance of recycling.

ECL's Satgram Area launched "Scrap to Service," where reusable materials from a closed hospital were donated to Bharat Sevashram Sangha, a non-governmental organization in Dumka.

For the first time since Independence, 11 coal mines were scientifically closed with the approval of the Coal Controller Organisation (CCO). The Ministry noted that this was part of a broader focus on responsible mining and land repurposing. The CCO also launched two frameworks, L.I.V.E.S. for sustainable mine closure and ARTHA for mobilizing green finance, to guide the sector toward long-term ecological balance.

In line with service reforms, ECL established a digitalized Post-Retirement Medical Benefit Cell called "Sevarth," run entirely by women employees. A new online bill tracking portal now allows retired employees to monitor their medical reimbursements.

With more than 3,100 tweets and 28 press releases uploaded on the campaign portal, the Ministry said its outreach and transparency efforts were "proactive and consistent." (ANI)

