New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): In a concerted effort to address the intricacies of health governance within the global political landscape, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, orchestrated the grandiloquent International Symposium on Health Governance.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, this event, themed "Interplay of Health Law, Society and Political Economy," reverberated with discussions and deliberations encapsulating the exigent need for innovative policy solutions and cross-sectoral collaboration.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Teenage Girl Bludgeons Mother to Death in Her Sleep With Boyfriend's Help to Hide Unauthorised Cash Withdrawal, Arrested.

The symposium, convened by the Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL), Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in partnership with the Centre for Justice, Law and Society (CJLS) at Jindal Global Law School, witnessed luminaries and experts from various domains converge to dissect the nuanced relationship between health governance, intellectual property rights (IPRs), access to medicine, and public health policy.

Dr VK Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, set the tone with his inaugural address, underscoring the imperatives of access to medicine and the right to health. Drawing from experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Paul stressed inspiring leadership in health policymaking, lauding India's role as a vaccine supplier to developing nations, read the press release.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision Set To Revolutionise Gaming in India, Say Leading Creators.

He also highlighted the adaptability showcased through the invocation of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to address health emergencies.

Justice Ravindra Bhat, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, chaired the first plenary session, focusing on "Economic Policies, TRIPS and Healthcare: Building Bridges for Access."

Justice Bhat emphasized public interest in pharmaceutical patent disputes and advocated for greater collaboration to ensure affordable access to medicines.

The subsequent session delved into the scholarly realm, dissecting the role of research and publication in shaping evidence-based health policies while emphasizing transparency in policymaking.

Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph, Principal Secretary of Kerala's Local Self-Government and Women and Child Development Department, highlighted the pivotal role of local bodies in healthcare delivery, emphasizing effective utilization of development funds, read the press release.

The symposium's zenith was marked by a special address from Prof. Chantal Thomas, Vice Dean and Radice Family Professor of Law, Cornell Law School, USA, who commended India's moral leadership during the COVID-19 crisis and advocated for dynamic trade models aligned with gender considerations.

Thematic sessions on the second day explored critical health governance issues, featuring eminent speakers such as Prof. (Dr.) B.S. Chimni and Dr Sylvia Karpagam, among others.

The symposium culminated with a special address by Dr Anup Wadhawan, former Commerce Secretary, Government of India, and a distinguished lecture by Prof. Lorand Bartels on "International Economic Law and Right to Health."

Professor Bartels reiterated health as a fundamental human right within international law, underlining the challenges in policy implementation.

Professor James J Nedumpara, Head and Professor, CTIL, offered closing remarks, encapsulating the symposium's enriching discourse and paving the way for further research and collaboration in the realm of health governance, read the press release.

Scholars and academicians, both domestic and international, were afforded a platform to present their research articles, slated for refinement and publication in a Special Issue of Jindal Global Law Review, thus fostering continued dialogue and scholarly exchange.

The International Symposium on Health Governance has not only ignited conversations but also laid a robust foundation for collaborative endeavors aimed at fostering equitable and sustainable health outcomes amidst a complex political landscape. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)