Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: Mirae Asset announced today that it has held a Group Vision Declaration Ceremony in India on 7th March, reaffirming its commitment to expanding its role in the Indian financial services industry. The event was held under the theme "Shaping the Future Together."

Marking 100 days since the acquisition of Mirae Asset Sharekhan, the event took place in Mumbai, India, with Founder, Chairman, and Global Strategy Officer, Mr. Hyeon-Joo Park personally attending to celebrate Mirae Asset Sharekhan's integration into the Mirae Asset Global Family. During the event, he shared Mirae Asset's global business strategy and management philosophy.

In his address, Chairman Park emphasized the importance of strategically combining Mirae Asset's global financial expertise with Mirae Asset Sharekhan's strong local network to build a dynamic and innovative financial ecosystem in India. He further underscored the significance of a customer-first mission and differentiated financial solutions and services.

Mirae Asset Securities is widely recognized for having established a solid growth foundation to expand its comprehensive wealth management business in India through the acquisition of Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

To accelerate this growth, Mirae Asset will continue identifying investment opportunities in India's high-tech enterprises and startups while swiftly enhancing its investment banking (IB) capabilities. Additionally, the company plans to provide innovative capital-raising solutions tailored to the evolving Indian investment landscape.

Moreover, Mirae Asset is committed to developing AI-driven investment solutions to offer personalized wealth management services in response to the growing trend of individualized financial needs. The company also aims to establish a digital platform to introduce Indian financial products and services to global clients, aligning with its investment philosophy that unique and innovative technologies drive value appreciation.

Chairman Park stated, "Mirae Asset is a leading global financial group managing over $600 billion in AUM across 19 countries. Let us work together to ensure the success and growth of the Indian subsidiary through trust, innovation, passion, and unwavering dedication to our clients."

Following the acquisition of Mirae Asset Sharekhan, Mirae Asset India has secured approximately 5.2 million customer accounts, over 130 branches, and a strong local network of about 4,400 business partners. With the goal of becoming a top-five brokerage firm in India, Mirae Asset India will continue to expand its wealth management (WM) and investment banking (IB) businesses.

