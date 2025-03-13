Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Score Updates: The Women's Premier League (WPL) play-offs is all set to commence with Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Eliminator match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 13, Thursday. The winner of the match will join Delhi Capitals in the final. Check the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 Eliminator match scorecard here. Delhi Capitals have already made their place in the final after finishing at the top position of the WPL 2025 points table. Gujarat Giants qualified for the first time in the playoffs in the leadership of Ashleigh Gardner after they failed to make it to the top three in the first two seasons. They will not want to waste the opportunity and will look to beat Mumbai Indians to make their place in the final. Top Five Wicket-Takers in Women’s Premier League 2025: From Jess Jonassen to Amelia Kerr, Check Full List.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are eyeing their second title after winning it in the inaugural season. In 2024, they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator and this time they will not want to repeat their mistakes of the past. MI-W have lost their last league stage match against RCB-W. It was poor performance from everyone with ball and bat. Amelia Kerr's promotion to opening has not worked for her and the entire batting is dependent on Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt firing. The bowling unit also has not been consistent and had ups and down. To make it to the final, they will need a complete performance.

Gujarat Giants have played some free-flowing cricket this season. Even in the last match they lost against Mumbai Indians saw them produce an incredible performance with Bharti Fulmali playing a blinder. While Beth Mooney remains the bulk scorer of the team, runs have come from different sources for them with different players like Harleen Deol, Captain Ash Gardner and Phoebe Litchfield stepping up. Kashvee Gautam has been the leader of the bowling unit and despite MI-W having a head-to-head upper hand of them, the nothing to lose scenario can work in GG-W's favour and they can actually go to challenge DC-W in the final. Bharti Fulmali Opens Up On Her Whirlwind Knock During GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Thriller (Watch Video).

Gujarat Giants Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Kashvee Gautam, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, Bharti Fulmali, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra, Laura Wolvaardt, Danielle Gibson, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Sayali Satghare.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia(w), Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari.