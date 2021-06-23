Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mirae Asset Foundation (MAF) has initiated a major vaccination drive to facilitate free vaccination to over 15,000 people in Mumbai.

For this, the Entity has tied up with Holy Family Hospital (HFH), Bandra (W) and Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital NMSSH) (The vaccinations by Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital will be done at Jamnabai Narsee School at Vile Parle West) to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations in Mumbai to increase vaccine uptake.

MAF sees this as a strategic initiative to rapidly reach herd immunity. This comes at a time when Mumbai and Maharashtra's cases are declining and lockdowns are being lifted, so immediately increased access to vaccinations will ensure that more people are protected quickly.

Mirae Asset Foundation's director Ritesh Patel said, "Mirae Asset is trying to do its duty as a responsible corporate citizen. Recognising the challenges to vaccine access, we are partnering with charitable hospitals that have a community health component in their health and hospital services."

Brief detail on registration process and information will be available on Mirae Asset Foundation's webpage on Mirae Asset website.

Since the onset of the pandemic, MAF has undertaken other innovative and strategic engagements against COVID-19. Through collaborations with various government agencies, MAF made significant endeavours for COVID-19 detection and testing in Mumbai and Thane districts.

Over 10,000 people have benefited from this initiative. Mirae Asset Foundation donated state-of-the-art RNA extraction machines, RNA extraction kits, an RT-PCR machine and industrial refrigerators to strengthen the capacity of Haffkine Institute, Parel, Mumbai and CSTM Hospital, Kalwa, Thane.

