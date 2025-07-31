SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: In a landmark move towards environmental sustainability and community empowerment, the Mirchi Green Yodha campaign, spearheaded by Mirchi in collaboration with Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) and NGO partner Poornam Ecovision Foundation, concluded its Pune chapter with remarkable results.

The initiative, aligned with the UN's 2025 theme - "Beat Plastic Pollution," focused on reducing plastic and electronic waste through active citizen engagement, collection drives, and awareness campaigns across Pune. The campaign culminated in two significant outcomes:

* Installation of 40+ public benches made from recycled plastic collected during the campaign.

* Donation of 100 computers to under-resourced schools across the city, made from refurbished and recycled e-waste components.

What began as a plastic collection and behaviour change campaign evolved into a tangible showcase of circular economy principles at work. The benches, now installed in public parks, and schools, serve as permanent symbols of environmental responsibility and citizen-led action.

The 100 computers, refurbished from collected e-waste, have been distributed to government and low-income schools, enabling access to digital education for children who previously lacked basic infrastructure.

"This campaign is a testimony to what can be achieved when communities, corporations, and changemakers come together," said a spokesperson from MNGL. "We are proud to support a movement that not only addresses pollution but also uplifts lives through digital inclusion."

Speaking about the execution, Dr. Rajesh Manerikar, from Poornam Ecovision Foundation added, "Recycling is not just about waste management -- it's about rethinking the life of materials. From plastic to benches, from e-waste to education -- this campaign shows how sustainability can be inclusive and actionable."

The Plastic Yodha campaign saw active participation from citizens, students, resident welfare associations, and eco-volunteers who collected waste from households, campuses, and communities. The initiative also featured school outreach programs, clean-up drives, and awareness sessions -- driving both engagement and behaviour change.

The benches and computers are not just a culmination of efforts -- they are a beginning of change. A change driven by purpose, backed by partnerships, and powered by people.

