Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 1: The Miss Universe Organization ("MUO") today announced its partnership with Zetrix, the Layer-1 public blockchain developed by Zetrix AI Berhad ("Zetrix AI"), formerly known as MY E.G. Services Berhad. Together, they are introducing the official Miss Universe Global Blockchain Voting App, marking a historic milestone in the pageant's 73-year legacy. Empowering millions of fans worldwide through secure voting and immersive AI companions.

For the first time, fans around the world will be able to cast their votes with complete trust, thanks to blockchain's secure and verifiable technology. The app also introduces artificial intelligence (AI) companions inspired by Miss Universe contestants, offering fans a uniquely immersive way to connect with the women, their causes and their cultures.

This partnership underscores Miss Universe's commitment to innovation, transparency and deeper fan engagement, ensuring that every voice is heard and every vote counts.

The unveiling took place at W Kuala Lumpur and was attended by Raul Rocha Cantu, President of MUO and Dato' Fadzli Shah, Co-Founder of Zetrix, where the two parties exchanged the partnership agreement. At the event, guests were further introduced to the app's features that celebrate every vote and every story at the upcoming 74th Miss Universe Competition and beyond.

Features of the Miss Universe Global Blockchain Voting App

The app will be available soon on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Fans can look forward to a more interactive and immersive way to connect with the pageant than ever before.

Key features of the app include:

* Credible voting process that empowers fans to support their favourite finalists across main competitions as well as special segments and categories, such as Beyond the Crown -- a platform where contestants share stories about their countries and champion the causes they advocate.

* AI-powered companions modelled after Miss Universe contestants, each reflecting her personality, values and knowledge. Through these companions, fans can go beyond the stage to learn more about contestants' passions and causes through meaningful conversations.

* Exclusive access to updates, staying connected with the pageant through news, behind-the-scenes stories and contestant highlights all in one place.

"With over 130 countries participating in Miss Universe, our goal has always been to unite cultures, amplify voices and celebrate diversity on a global scale. By launching this blockchain-powered voting app with Zetrix, we are empowering our fans across continents with the most advanced, secure and inclusive technology available today. This is not just a digital tool -- it is a platform that brings fans closer to the contestants, their causes and their cultures like never before. Whether you are in Mexico City, Manila, Lagos or Jakarta, your voice matters, and now your vote does too -- with absolute transparency and trust. We are proud to be leading the future of global fan engagement, setting a new standard for how technology and pageantry come together to inspire the world," said Raul Rocha Cantu.

"We are thrilled to bring our blockchain and AI expertise to the Miss Universe international stage. This partnership ensures that fans around the world can enjoy trusted and interactive voting for the first time in Miss Universe history. Before introducing this voting app to our global audience, we worked closely with Miss Universe's counterparts in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Hong Kong SAR, who pioneered its use in their respective pageant voting processes. This collaboration played a key role in refining the app and shaping it into the robust, transparent platform it is today," said Dato' Fadzli Shah.

As the 74th Miss Universe competition approaches this November, fans everywhere will soon discover a new way of voting: one that is secure, engaging and powered by technology designed for the future.

About Miss Universe Organization

The Miss Universe Organization ("MUO") is the organiser of the annual Miss Universe beauty pageant, one of the world's most celebrated international events since 1952. More than a competition, Miss Universe is a global platform empowering women through pageantry, leadership, and philanthropy. Participants gain life-changing opportunities, exposure, and professional growth while advocating for social causes that inspire millions. MUO celebrates diversity, equality, and inclusion, bringing together women from all backgrounds and fostering cultural exchange, personal development, and compassionate leadership.

For more information, visit https://www.missuniverse.com/

About Zetrix

Zetrix is a Layer-1 public blockchain that facilitates smart contracts and delivers privacy, security and scalability. Zetrix's cryptographic infrastructure can be introduced to multiple industries to connect governments, businesses and their citizens to a global blockchain-based economy. Developed by Zetrix AI Berhad ("Zetrix AI"), formerly known as MY E.G. Services Bhd ("MYEG"), the cross-border and cross-chain integration with China enables Zetrix to serve as a blockchain gateway that facilitates global trade by deploying critical building blocks for Web3 services such as Blockchain-based Identifiers (BID) and Verifiable Credentials (VC).

For more information, visit https://www.zetrix.com/

